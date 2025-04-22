In an era marked by global unrest, regulatory complexities, and a shifting market landscape, companies must remain diligent in their trade compliance procedures and stay apprised of changes in the law.

THOMPSON COBURN TRADE ALERT – IMPORTS HEADLINE Notice of Request for Public Comments on Section 232 National Security Investigation of Imports of Semiconductors and Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment DATE April 16, 2025 AGENCY Department of Commerce; Trump Administration EFFECTIVE DATES Deadline to Submit Comments in Docket No. 250414-0066 – May 7, 2025 (21 Days after Publication Date) BACKGROUND On April 1, 2025, the Trump Administration directed the Secretary of Commerce to conduct a 232 investigation into semiconductors, semiconductor manufacturing equipment ("SME"), and their derivative products to determine whether such imports impair the national security of the United States. DETAILS The Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security is seeking written comments, data, and information related to the national security impacts of semiconductors, SME, and their derivative products. The Department is specifically interested in receiving comments and information regarding the following areas: Current and future demand for semiconductors (including as embedded in downstream products) and SME differentiated by product type and node size

Ability of domestic production of semiconductors at each node size for each product type, and production of SME to meet demand

Role of foreign supply chains, particularly from major exporters, in meeting U.S. demands

Concentration of U.S. semiconductors imports (including as embedded in downstream products) and SME imports from a small number of suppliers and the associated risks

Impact of foreign government subsidies, overcapacity, and predatory trade practices on domestic industry competitiveness

Impact of low semiconductor and SME prices due to unfair trade practices and state-sponsored overproduction

Risks from potential export restrictions by foreign nations

Feasibility of expanding domestic semiconductor (in different product types and node sizes) and SME production to reduce dependence on imports

Impact of current trade policies on domestic semiconductor and SME production and whether additional measures, including tariffs or quotas, are necessary to protect national security

What product types and node sizes could be built only using SME from U.S. companies

What SME is manufactured abroad and faces limited competition from U.S.-made products

What SME parts or components are only available outside the United States

Where domestic workforce faces a talent gap in production of semiconductors, SME, or SME components Please refer to the Notice linked below for filing instructions. Comments can be submitted electronically at www.regulations.gov, ID: BIS-2025-0021, and all comments should refer to XRIN 0694-XC121 BASIS Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962; part 705 of the National Security Industrial Base Regulations (15 CFR parts 700 through 709) CITE Federal Register: Notice of Request for Public Comments on Section 232 National Security Investigation of Imports of Semiconductors and Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment

