|HEADLINE
|Notice of Request for Public Comments on Section 232 National Security Investigation of Imports of Semiconductors and Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment
|DATE
|April 16, 2025
|AGENCY
|Department of Commerce; Trump Administration
|EFFECTIVE DATES
|Deadline to Submit Comments in Docket No. 250414-0066 – May 7, 2025 (21 Days after Publication Date)
|BACKGROUND
|On April 1, 2025, the Trump Administration directed the Secretary of Commerce to conduct a 232 investigation into semiconductors, semiconductor manufacturing equipment ("SME"), and their derivative products to determine whether such imports impair the national security of the United States.
|DETAILS
|The Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry and
Security is seeking written comments, data, and information related
to the national security impacts of semiconductors, SME, and their
derivative products.
The Department is specifically interested in receiving comments and information regarding the following areas:
Please refer to the Notice linked below for filing instructions. Comments can be submitted electronically at www.regulations.gov, ID: BIS-2025-0021, and all comments should refer to XRIN 0694-XC121
|BASIS
|Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962; part 705 of the National Security Industrial Base Regulations (15 CFR parts 700 through 709)
|CITE
|Federal Register: Notice of Request for Public Comments on Section 232 National Security Investigation of Imports of Semiconductors and Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment
