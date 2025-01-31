What Happened This Month In International Trade

From policy shifts to regulatory updates, this month brought significant developments in international trade that could impact businesses worldwide. Here's a roundup of key developments:

Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

CBP issued a proposed rule to enhance low-value shipment enforcement.

CBP issued guidance on the modifications made to the Section 301 China Tariff Four Year Review, increasing tariff rates on five subheadings of the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS).

CBP issued a proposed rule that would mandate the submission of more detailed electronic export manifest (EEM) data for cargo leaving the U.S. by rail.

Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS)

BIS issued an advance notice of proposed rulemaking (ANPRM) seeking public comment to inform a potential rule that would impose restrictions on Chinese drones.

BIS published its Export Enforcement 2024 Year in Review Report.

BIS orders Haas Automation to pay $2.5M in civil penalties for prohibited transactions, including with entities affiliated with Chinese and Russian defense sectors.

Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC)

OFAC announced a $1,044,781 settlement with a California-based manufacturer of machine tools and related parts regarding its potential civil liability for apparent violations of OFAC's Ukraine-/Russia-related sanctions.

OFAC announced a $1,076,923 settlement with a Miami, Florida-based natural U.S. person and their real estate company Family International Realty LLC regarding their potential civil liability for apparent violations of OFAC's Ukraine-/Russia-related sanctions.

Department of Justice (DoJ)

Canadian national sentenced to 40 months for multimillion-dollar export control scheme.

A resident of both India and New Jersey who operated jewelry companies in New York City was sentenced to 30 months in prison for leading a scheme to evade customs duties on over $13.5 million of jewelry imports.

U.S. International Trade Commission (USITC)

The USITC released the 2025 Basic Edition of the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS).

Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

The FDA issued a proposed rule that would require a front-of-package (FOP) nutrition label on most packaged foods.

Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC)

The CPSC published a notice announcing that the new eFiling requirements will be effective in stages in 2026 and 2027.

Congress

Representative Keith Self of Texas introduced a bill that would move CBP headquarters from Washington to Texas.

Representative Greg Murphy of North Carolina reintroduced a bill that would disallow the use of de minimis entry for packages that include goods subject to Section 301 tariffs.

Representative Moore of West Virginia introduced the United States Reciprocal Trade Act which authorizes the President to negotiate with foreign nations on behalf of the American people to lower tariff rates on American goods and, when necessary, impose reciprocal tariffs on foreign-made goods entering the U.S.

Federal Maritime Commission (FMC)

FMC Chairman Louis E. Sola and Commissioner Daniel B. Maffei testified at a hearing by the U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation that explored the operation, control, and cost to use the Panama Canal.

Industry News

Canada announced a $1.3 billion border security plan amid Trump tariff threats.

Administration

President Trump Trump mentioned several sectors for potential new tariffs including chips, copper, and pharmaceuticals during his speech to House Republicans on Jan. 27.

President Trump signs "America First Trade Policy" Presidential Memo directing several US agencies to take a number of actions including investigate the U.S.'s trade deficits, identify unfair trade practices, and review existing trade agreements.

President Trump said tariffs on China, Mexico, and Canada could come as soon as February 1, 2025.

U.S. Court of International Trade (CIT)

Chinese manufacturer Camel Group Co. challenged its placement on the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA) Entity List, arguing that the Forced Labor Enforcement Task Force violated the company's due process rights.

