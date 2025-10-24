New AD/CVD Case Filed On Chromium Trioxide From India And Turkey

A new antidumping and countervailing duty action has been filed on Chromium Trioxide from India and Turkey. The allegation is that imports from India and Turkey are unfairly subsidized and are being dumped.

Background on AD/CVD Investigations

Antidumping duty ("AD") and countervailing duty ("CVD") investigations are brought jointly by the U.S. International Trade Commission ("USITC") and the U.S. Department of Commerce ("Commerce"). AD investigations are triggered when a domestic industry alleges that it has been injured by competing imports of particular goods from specific countries being sold at less than a fair value. Meanwhile, CVD investigations are triggered when a domestic industry alleges that it has been injured by competing imports that are being unfairly subsidized by their governments. The domestic industry initiating the investigation is known as the petitioner while the foreign industry participating in the investigation is known as the respondent.

Scope of the Investigation

The merchandise covered by these investigations is chromium trioxide (Chemical Abstracts Services ("CAS") registry number 133-82-0), regardless of form (dry or solution).

The products subject to the investigations are currently classified in the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS) under subheading 2819.10.0000.

Next Steps

The Commerce Department will determine whether to initiate the investigations within 20 days. The USITC will reach a preliminary determination of material injury or threat of material injury within 45 days.

As with any proceeding, participation is very important to protect your rights. We urge anyone who imports Chromium Trioxide from India and Turkey to pay close attention to this case and to ensure that all appropriate steps are taken to mitigate any damage.

AD/CVD investigations can result in determinations adverse to respondent interests for years that could effectively prohibit access to the U.S. market. Failure to effectively participate in investigations can put exporters and importers at a significant disadvantage.

