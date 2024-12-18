ARTICLE
18 December 2024

Tariff Policy And US Manufacturing With WSJ's Bob Tita (Podcast)

The Lobby Shop hosts Josh Zive, Paul Nathanson, and Caitlin Sickles are joined by veteran Wall Street Journal manufacturing reporter Bob Tita to explore the potential impact of new tariffs on U.S. manufacturers...
Joshua C. Zive, Paul Nathanson, and Caitlin Sickles

The Lobby Shop hosts Josh Zive, Paul Nathanson, and Caitlin Sickles are joined by veteran Wall Street Journal manufacturing reporter Bob Tita to explore the potential impact of new tariffs on U.S. manufacturers under the incoming Trump administration. They also discuss the range of views among manufacturers on tariffs, the state of the U.S. steel industry after six years of Section 232 tariff protection, and the impact of tariffs on jobs. They also delve into the potential conflicts between the president-elect's trade policies and his energy independence agenda. Tune in now!

Joshua C. Zive
Paul Nathanson
Caitlin Sickles
