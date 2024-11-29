What Happened This Month In International Trade – November

Notable trade developments – November 2024.
Customs and Border Protection (CBP)
- CBP released the October 2024 monthly update.
Highlights:
- Stopped 557 shipments for further examination based on the suspected use of forced labor
- Seized 1677 shipments that contained counterfeit goods
- Identified $3.6M in duties and fees owed to the U.S. government
- CBP was the only federal agency selected as one of Military.com's Top 25 Employers for Veterans 2025.
- Reminder: The Customs Broker Permit User Fee amount changed from $174.80 to $180.57. All broker permits issued on or after October 1, 2024, are subject to the new user fee.
- CBP seized more than $18 million in fake Gibson guitars in largest counterfeit musical instrument seizure on record.
Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS)
- BIS published an updated version of Don't Let This Happen to You!, a list of case examples highlighting BIS enforcement efforts including criminal cases.
- BIS published a final rule imposing new controls on exports, reexports, and transfers (in-country) to Pakistan to address diversion concerns.
Department of Homeland Security (DHS)
- DHS added 30 additional companies, including metal and food producers, to the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act Entity List.
Office of Foreign Asset Control (OFAC)
- OFAC announced the issuance of a $1,104,408 penalty against an individual for 75 violations of OFAC sanctions on Iran. The violations related to remittance of funds between the United States and Iran in order to purchase, renovate, and operate a hotel in Iran.
Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC)
- The CPSC's Office of General Counsel circulated a staff briefing memorandum recommending approval and publication of a final rule implementing the eFiling proposal.
- The CPSC published a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking to make the safety standard for aquatic toys, specifically child neck floats, more stringent.
- The CPSC issued a final rule implementing new safety standards for soft infant and toddler carriers.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA)
- NOAA fisheries released its seafood Action Plan after an intensive, year-long review of the Seafood Import Monitoring Program (SIMP). Action Plan items include a two-tiered reporting system, pre-entry screening, and simplified data elements.
U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)
- USDA's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) announced their decision To authorize the importation of fresh Hass avocado from Guatemala into the United States.
Federal Trade Commission (FTC)
- The FTC sent more than $140,000 to consumers deceived by false Made in USA claims by two New England based clothing companies.
U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)
- The FDA issued a request for public input on its export certification process for human food products.
Department of Justice (DoJ)
- Ukrainian national involved in scheme to export dual-use high precision jig grinder to Russia sentenced to 33 months in prison.
Congress
- Ten members of the House Ways and Means Committee introduced a bill that would forbid the president from using the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) to impose tariffs or quotas on imports.
- The U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission released a report recommending that Congress revoke China's permanent normal trade relations status with the United States.
U.S. Court of International Trade (ITC)
- The CIT ruled that it has jurisdiction over all denied protests of CBP detention decisions and that CBP has the final authority over all detentions.
World Trade Organization (WTO)
- WTO released its 31st Trade Monitoring Report, finding that restrictive trade measures from 20 of the world's leading economies "significantly increased" over the past year.
Industry News
- President-elect Donald Trump announced key cabinet nominations and staff appointments including nominees for Secretary of State, Homeland Security, Energy, and Veterans Affairs. See the full list here.
- In a series of posts on Truth Social, President-Elect Donald Trump pledged to impose a 25% tariff on imports from Canada and Mexico and a 10% tariff on imports from China.
- Canada's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Chrystia Freeland and the Minister of Public Safety, Dominic LeBlanc released a joint statement on President-Elect Trump's tariff announcement.
- The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit scheduled oral arguments in HMTX Industries LLC v. United States, the Section 301 case. The arguments will be heard beginning at 10:00 am on January 8, 2025.
International
- The European Council officially adopted a ban on products made with forced labor, following a yearslong lawmaking process. The new regulations will apply about three years after publication in the Official Journal of the EU.
