Torres Trade Trump Table

The table below presents a structured timeline of executive actions, policy directives, and trade-related decisions issued by President Trump's administration from January 2025 to the present. It focuses on critical areas such as tariffs, economic sanctions (OFAC), the priorities of the Department of Justice, customs regulations, and broader trade and economic policies.

The table captures significant policy shifts, including the imposition and threats of tariffs on imports from Canada, Mexico, China, and other countries; sanctions targeting individuals, international organizations, and foreign entities; and efforts to align federal agencies with an "America First" economic and diplomatic agenda. As a whole, the actions summarized below illustrate the administration's approach to trade protectionism, economic nationalism, and regulatory intervention, which has far-reaching implications for global trade relationships, U.S. businesses, and international law enforcement efforts.

Date Source Category Summary 9/9/25 Supreme Court Case Nos. 24-1287 & 25- 250 Learning Resources, Inc., Et Al. v. Trump & V.O.S. Selections, Inc. v. Trump Tariffs The Supreme Court has granted petitions for an expedited review of two of the leading cases challenging the validity of President Trump's IEEPA tariff actions. The order consolidates the two cases and sets a briefing schedule starting with opening briefs due on September 19, 2025. The cases will be set for oral argument in the first week of November. 9/5/25 White House Modifying the Scope of Reciprocal Tariffs and Establishing Procedures for Implementing Trade and Security Agreements Tariffs President Trump issued an executive order modifying reciprocal tariffs originally set forth in Executive Order 14257. The order provides a revised Annex II list of products excluded from reciprocal tariffs. Certain critical mineral, pharmaceuticals, and bullion-related products have been added to Annex II and will no longer be subject to reciprocal tariffs beginning September 8, 2025. Other products, including certain aluminum hydroxide, resin, and silicone products have been removed from Annex II and will be subject to reciprocal tariffs beginning on September 8, 2025. In addition, the executive order sets forth a framework for implementing existing and future trade agreements stating that the administration will generally refrain from modifying reciprocal and section 232 tariff rates before the conclusion of a final trade and security agreements between another country and the U.S. A list of products the administration is willing to provide a 0% reciprocal tariff rate for under trade agreements are set forth in Annex III to the order ("Potential Tariff Adjustments for Aligned Partners") and include agricultural goods, aircraft and aircraft parts, nonpatented articles for use in pharmaceutical applications, and goods that cannot be naturally grown or mined in the U.S. For more information, visit the White House Fact Sheet here. 9/5/25 White House Strengthening Efforts to Protect U.S. Nationals from Wrongful Detention Abroad National Security/Foreign Policy President Trump issued an executive order focused on protecting U.S. nationals from wrongful detention abroad. Through this order, the Secretary of State ("the Secretary") may designate countries that directly engage in or support wrongful detention as State Sponsors of Wrongful Detention. The designation will be based on certain criteria including a country's deemed wrongful detention of a U.S. national, a foreign government's failure to release a person after being notified by the U.S. that the Secretary has deemed that person wrongfully detained, and a foreign government's support or complicity in furthering unlawful detentions. The Secretary may take several actions against such designated countries, including imposing sanctions, imposing travel restrictions, restricting assistance to the government of that nation, and restricting the export of certain goods to that country.

