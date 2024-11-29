ARTICLE
29 November 2024

Free Trade Agreements (Video)

The U.S. currently has 21 Free Trade Agreements (FTA's) in place with 21 countries and you may not know which ones apply to your business. It could be Australia, Bahrain, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Israel, Jordan, Korea, Mexico, Morocco, Nicaragua, Oman, Panama, Peru, Singapore, Japan. We can assist you to qualify. Global Trade Compliance is what we do at BLG.

