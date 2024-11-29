Free Trade Agreements (Video)

The U.S. currently has 21 Free Trade Agreements (FTA's) in place with 21 countries and you may not know which ones apply to your business. It could be Australia, Bahrain, Canada, Chile, Columbia

Braumiller Law Group, PLLC, is a highly respected boutique law firm based in Dallas, Texas with offices in the US and Mexico. The firm is focused on international trade compliance and proven strategies to optimize global trade business practices. The attorneys and trade advisors of Braumiller Law Group, and Braumiller Consulting Group, know exactly how to navigate the intricate maze of global trade regulations, and have a successful track record for helping clients save millions of dollars in compliance penalties.

self

The U.S. currently has 21 Free Trade Agreements (FTA's) in place with 21 countries and you may not know which ones apply to your business. It could be Australia, Bahrain, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Israel, Jordan, Korea, Mexico, Morocco, Nicaragua, Oman, Panama, Peru, Singapore, Japan. We can assist you to qualify. Global Trade Compliance is what we do at BLG.

Check out our new Digital Magazine Get the inside scoop on the Braumiller Law Group & Braumiller Consulting Group "peeps." Expertise in International Trade Compliance.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.