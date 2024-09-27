Hit A Wall Prior Disclosure (Video)

You discovered a wrong classification on product in the supply chain and you must decide whether or not to file a Prior Disclosure. If you go down this road, you'd better keep your friends...

You discovered a wrong classification on product in the supply chain and you must decide whether or not to file a Prior Disclosure. If you go down this road, you'd better keep your friends and employees close and your enemies even closer because there is a nice size cash reward via customs for whistleblowers. If they find out, it's classified as intentional, and the penalties are now multiplied by 10x the original amount. Why not come clean and use the Prior Disclosure as the mitigation tool that it was meant to be. You'll sleep better anyway. BLG can help with Prior Disclosure which we file on a regular basis. Global Trade Compliance is what we do.

