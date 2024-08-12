DHS Adds Five Companies To UFLPA Entity List

On August 8, 2024, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) added five companies to the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA) Entity List.

The companies are:

Kashgar Construction Engineering (Group) Co., Ltd.;

Xinjiang Habahe Ashele Copper Co., Ltd. (also known as Ashele Copper);

Xinjiang Tengxiang Magnesium Products Co., Ltd.;

Century Sunshine Group Holdings, Ltd.; and

Rare Earth Magnesium Technology Group Holdings, Ltd.

The listings take effect on August 9.

Over the last few months. pressure from Congress has led to DHS and CBP working together to expand the scope of the UFLPA by increasing the number of entities designated on the entity list and has identified new high priority sectors subject to stricter enforcement.

The UFLPA requires the Forced Labor Enforcement Task Force (FLETF) to develop and update the UFLPA Entity List. U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) enforces a rebuttable presumption that the importation of goods produced by entities identified in the UFLPA Entity List (as well as all goods produced wholly or in part in Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region) is in violation of 19 U.S.C. § 1307 and prohibited from entry to the United States.

