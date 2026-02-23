Webinar: Key Blind Spots In International Trade: Red Lines, Grey Zones, And Corporate Liability In The Current Landscape

The Wallenstein Law Group is a boutique law firm focusing on practical, cost-effective legal and compliance advice. We emphasize realistic risk mitigation and practical, business-driven perspectives to solve problems and facilitate commercial growth.

Global trade rules are shifting faster than most companies can track — and legal exposure is growing just as quickly. Your company's blind spots can result in serious civil and criminal liability.

In 2026, sanctions, export controls, and antiboycott regulations are no longer niche compliance issues. They are high-velocity, high-stakes risks that can trigger severe civil penalties, criminal liability, reputational damage, and even operational shutdowns. Yet despite the risks, many organizations remain unaware of how these rules have evolved, how aggressively they are being enforced, and where hidden vulnerabilities may already exist inside their supply chains, customer relationships, data flows, and internal processes.

This fast-paced, one-hour webinar is designed specifically to provide you with a clear, current, and practical understanding of the new international trade risk landscape. We will:

Break down the most significant trade control developments shaping 2026;

Highlight emerging risk areas that often go unnoticed — but carry out-sized enforcement consequences;

Explain how regulators are interpreting and applying these rules in ways that catch companies off guard;

Provide actionable strategies to identify exposure, strengthen compliance programs, and mitigate liability before problems surface.

Viewers will walk away with a sharper sense of where their organizations may be vulnerable, what questions they should be asking internally, and how to position their companies — and their clients — to stay ahead of rapidly evolving global trade controls.

