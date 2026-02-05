- with readers working within the Accounting & Consultancy, Banking & Credit and Retail & Leisure industries
The 2026 Klemchuk Recipe Book: The Enforceable Chef Unveiled!
In this year's 2026 update to The Enforceable Chef, we have several new recipes, including:
- The Fat Burger
- Championship Pork Chops
- Three-Hour St. Louis Ribs
- Game-Winner Chicken Wings
- Crockpot Beef Short Ribs
- Everything Bagel Potatoes
- The Alamo Whiteout Chili (Chili Cook-off Winner)
- Quick Chicken Noodle Soup (Paleo Style), and more
We look forward to officially printing a professional version of this book in the future to help raise donations to support Carry The Load's Memorial May march in Dallas on May 25-26, 2025. You can find out more information about Carry The Load's mission on the Firm's CTL Team Page and offer your support by signing up for our team or making a donation.
Since we are an IP law firm, the annual recipe comes with a companion blog post on Protecting Recipes Using Intellectual Property Law.
We hope you enjoy these recipes as much as we do.
Click the button below to download your copy of our 2026 recipe book.
