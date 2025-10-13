ARTICLE
13 October 2025

Klarberg Named 2025 Managing IP Rising Star

PC
Pryor Cashman LLP

Contributor

Pryor Cashman LLP logo
A premier, midsized law firm headquartered in New York City, Pryor Cashman boasts nearly 180 attorneys and offices in both Los Angeles and Miami. From every office, we are known for getting the job done right, and doing it with integrity, efficiency and élan.
Explore Firm Details
Pryor Cashman Partner Ryan Klarberg, a member of the Intellectual Property, Media + Entertainment, Digital Media, and Litigation Groups...
United States Intellectual Property
Ryan S. Klarberg
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Pryor Cashman LLP are most popular:
  • within Wealth Management, Insolvency/Bankruptcy/Re-Structuring and International Law topic(s)

Pryor Cashman Partner Ryan Klarberg, a member of the Intellectual Property, Media + Entertainment, Digital Media, and Litigation Groups, has been named a 2025 Rising Star by Managing IP.

The Rising Stars publication, produced by the IP STARS research team at Managing IP, highlights some of the most promising up-and-coming intellectual property practitioners in private practice globally. Ryan's recognition places him among a distinguished group of attorneys with less than 10 years of post-qualification experience (or newly elevated partners) who have demonstrated exceptional talent, leadership, and impact in IP law.

This accolade follows the recognition of Partners Dyan Finguerra-DuCharme, Teresa Lee, Brad D. Rose, Ilene Farkas, and Donald Zakarin as 2025 Managing IP Stars.

Read more about the 2025 Rising Stars list using the link below.

Resources

Authors
Photo of Ryan S. Klarberg
Ryan S. Klarberg
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More