Klarberg Named 2025 Managing IP Rising Star

Pryor Cashman Partner Ryan Klarberg, a member of the Intellectual Property, Media + Entertainment, Digital Media, and Litigation Groups, has been named a 2025 Rising Star by Managing IP.

The Rising Stars publication, produced by the IP STARS research team at Managing IP, highlights some of the most promising up-and-coming intellectual property practitioners in private practice globally. Ryan's recognition places him among a distinguished group of attorneys with less than 10 years of post-qualification experience (or newly elevated partners) who have demonstrated exceptional talent, leadership, and impact in IP law.

This accolade follows the recognition of Partners Dyan Finguerra-DuCharme, Teresa Lee, Brad D. Rose, Ilene Farkas, and Donald Zakarin as 2025 Managing IP Stars.

Read more about the 2025 Rising Stars list using the link below.

Resources