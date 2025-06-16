Five Pryor Cashman Partners Named 2025 IP Stars By Managing IP

Managing IP has included five Pryor Cashman partners on its list of 2025 IP Stars.

Dyan Finguerra-DuCharme , Co-Chair of the Intellectual Property Group; Teresa Lee , Co-Chair of the Trademark Practice; and Brad D. Rose , Co-Chair of the Intellectual Property Group, were all named U.S. (National) Trademark Stars.

, Co-Chair of the Intellectual Property Group; , Co-Chair of the Trademark Practice; and , Co-Chair of the Intellectual Property Group, were all named Ilene S. Farkas, Co-Chair of the Litigation Group, and Donald Zakarin, Chair Emeritus of the Litigation Group, were both named U.S. (National), New York Copyright Stars.

Dyan was also once again included in the Top 250 Women in IP 2025 list, which recognizes senior female IP practitioners from over 30 jurisdictions worldwide.

In addition, Managing IP ranked Pryor Cashman as one of its 2025 "Recommended" firms for trademark prosecution; this follows the firm being "Highly Recommended" for copyright and related rights work in 2024.

Managing IP selects its IP Stars based on research using information from thousands of firms, IP practitioners, and their clients through interviews, emails, and online surveys.

View Pryor Cashman's Managing IP results using the links below.

