ARTICLE
8 May 2025

DoD Releases IP Guidebook

CM
Crowell & Moring LLP

Contributor

Crowell & Moring LLP logo
Our founders aspired to create a different kind of law firm when they launched Crowell & Moring in 1979. From those bold beginnings, our mission has been to provide our clients with the best services of any law firm in the world through a spirit of trust, respect, cooperation, collaboration, and a commitment to giving back to the communities around us.
Explore Firm Details
On May 1, 2025, the Department of Defense announced the release of the long-anticipated 81-page Intellectual Property Guidebook for DoD Acquisition, which is aimed primarily...
United States Intellectual Property
Jonathan M. Baker,John E. McCarthy Jr.,Michael E. Samuels
+1 Authors

On May 1, 2025, the Department of Defense announced the release of the long-anticipated 81-page Intellectual Property Guidebook for DoD Acquisition, which is aimed primarily at assisting acquisition professionals to develop, execute, and manage IP strategies that support functional area requirements and objectives across program life cycles. The Guidebook also provides guidance on the implementation of IP laws and regulations, describes operational challenges related to IP, and promotes industry partnerships. Crowell will provide more details regarding the Guidebook and its potential impacts in the coming days.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Jonathan M. Baker
Jonathan M. Baker
Photo of John E. McCarthy Jr.
John E. McCarthy Jr.
Photo of Nicole Owren-Wiest
Nicole Owren-Wiest
Photo of Michael E. Samuels
Michael E. Samuels
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More