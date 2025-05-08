DoD Releases IP Guidebook

On May 1, 2025, the Department of Defense announced the release of the long-anticipated 81-page Intellectual Property Guidebook for DoD Acquisition, which is aimed primarily at assisting acquisition professionals to develop, execute, and manage IP strategies that support functional area requirements and objectives across program life cycles. The Guidebook also provides guidance on the implementation of IP laws and regulations, describes operational challenges related to IP, and promotes industry partnerships. Crowell will provide more details regarding the Guidebook and its potential impacts in the coming days.

