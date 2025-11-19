ARTICLE
19 November 2025

NFIP Reauthorization Included In Spending Bill

BS
Ballard Spahr LLP

Contributor

The legislation reopening the government signed by President Trump, H.R. 5731, also reauthorizes the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP)...
Ballard Spahr LLP
The legislation reopening the government signed by President Trump, H.R. 5731, also reauthorizes the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) until January 30, 2026, the same day the spending measure lapses. The reauthorization is retroactive to October 1 the beginning of the fiscal year and the day the NFIP authorization expired.

Once again, the short-term reauthorization was included in a short-term spending bill, since Congress has been unable to pass a comprehensive NFIP reauthorization bill. This is the 34th time that Congress passed a short-term NFIP reauthorization, according to the Congressional Research Service (CRS).

