ARTICLE
30 October 2025

Mass. Court Limits Chapter 93A Claims Against Insurers In Robles V. Selective Insurance Decision

GT
Greenberg Traurig, LLP

Contributor

Greenberg Traurig, LLP logo
Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 3000 attorneys across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm’s broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI “Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm” by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.
Explore Firm Details
In Robles v. Selective Insurance Co. of America, 2025 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 204595 (D. Mass. Sept. 2, 2025), Magistrate Judge Hennessy issued a report and recommendation granting in part and denying...
United States Insurance
David G. Thomas,Angela C. Bunnell, and Abby Druhot˘
David G. Thomas’s articles from Greenberg Traurig, LLP are most popular:
  • with readers working within the Retail & Leisure industries
Greenberg Traurig, LLP are most popular:
  • within Insurance and Transport topic(s)

In Robles v. Selective Insurance Co. of America, 2025 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 204595 (D. Mass. Sept. 2, 2025), Magistrate Judge Hennessy issued a report and recommendation granting in part and denying in part Selective's motion for judgment on the pleadings in a Chapter 93A and Chapter 176D case arising from a fatal construction accident. The plaintiff alleged that Selective engaged in unfair settlement practices by failing to effectuate a prompt, fair, and equitable settlement when liability became "reasonably clear."

First, the court dismissed all claims against two of the three Selective entities because the plaintiff's Chapter 93A demand letter was addressed only to one insurer. The ruling underscores that a 93A demand letter should specifically identify each defendant and the alleged misconduct; failure to do so may foreclose recovery.

The court also struck all allegations of unfair practices beyond those expressly described in the demand letter, reaffirming that claimants cannot expand the scope of their 93A theories through later pleadings or correspondence. The court, however, allowed the 93A claim to proceed as to the alleged failure to tender policy limits for a release of the insured contractor, Turnkey, under §3(9)(f) of Chapter 176D. In doing so, the court noted that while insurers must offer fair settlements once liability is reasonably clear, they are not obligated to pay policy limits absent a full release of their insureds. However, the court found factual issues that precluded judgment at the pleadings stage.

For defense counsel, Robles highlights three key takeaways for consideration: (1) scrutinize and insist on strict compliance with the 93A demand letter requirement; (2) ensure that all correspondence clearly documents the scope and purpose of settlement offers; and (3) recognize that liability being "reasonably clear" is evaluated narrowly—insurers are protected when legitimate coverage or causation disputes exist. The decision reflects a view of Chapter 93A enforcement that preserves the insurer's right to negotiate in good faith while limiting expansive post hoc claims of bad faith.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of David G. Thomas
David G. Thomas
Photo of Angela C. Bunnell
Angela C. Bunnell
Photo of Abby Druhot˘
Abby Druhot˘
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More