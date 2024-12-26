ARTICLE
26 December 2024

Into The Breach Podcast - Episode 37: Point Man: An Interview With Dennis Kearns, Chief Executive Officer, Sands Point Risk

Bryan M. O'Keefe and Gena Usenheimer
Into the Breach is the first law firm podcast exclusively devoted to reps and warranties insurance and the transactional risk markets. Hosted by Seyfarth partners Bryan M. O'Keefe and Gena B. Usenheimer, the hosts in their unique, buoyant style, interview leaders from the industry, and explore the latest developments, market trends, and news impacting RWI and transactional risk insurance.

Into the Breach Podcast - Episode 37: Point Man: An Interview with Dennis Kearns, Chief Executive Officer, Sands Point Risk

Bryan and Gena welcome back the only two-time insurer guest on Into the Breach with a return visit from Dennis Kearns, Chief Executive Officer of Sands Point Risk.

Topics discussed include:

  • The launch of Sands Point Risk
  • How Sands Point Risk will utilize transactional risk insurance as a flagship offering for a new full-service MGA
  • How Dennis came up with the name "Sands Point Risk" and the company's brand identity
  • Why the Sands Point Risk team makes this MGA a special place to work
  • The backing that Sands Point Risk receives from Avesi Partners, a global private equity firm
  • Other lines of insurance that Sands Point Risk will offer in the near future
  • The "sweet spot" deals that Sands Point Risk is pursuing in the current market
  • Dennis's favorite wine spot in Napa Valley

Bryan M. O'Keefe
Gena Usenheimer
