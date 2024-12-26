Into the Breach Podcast - Episode 37: Point Man: An Interview with Dennis Kearns, Chief Executive Officer, Sands Point Risk

self

Into the Breach is the first law firm podcast exclusively devoted to reps and warranties insurance and the transactional risk markets. Hosted by Seyfarth partners Bryan M. O'Keefe and Gena B. Usenheimer, the hosts in their unique, buoyant style, interview leaders from the industry, and explore the latest developments, market trends, and news impacting RWI and transactional risk insurance.

Bryan and Gena welcome back the only two-time insurer guest on Into the Breach with a return visit from Dennis Kearns, Chief Executive Officer of Sands Point Risk.

Topics discussed include:

The launch of Sands Point Risk

How Sands Point Risk will utilize transactional risk insurance as a flagship offering for a new full-service MGA

How Dennis came up with the name "Sands Point Risk" and the company's brand identity

Why the Sands Point Risk team makes this MGA a special place to work

The backing that Sands Point Risk receives from Avesi Partners, a global private equity firm

Other lines of insurance that Sands Point Risk will offer in the near future

The "sweet spot" deals that Sands Point Risk is pursuing in the current market

Dennis's favorite wine spot in Napa Valley

