Insurance Industry Key In Net-Zero Transition, UN Group Says

ESG Co-chair Jacob Hupart was quoted by Law360 Insurance Authority in an article focused on how the insurance industry is crucial in the transition process to a net-zero economy, according to a recent report by the United Nations' insurance-climate initiative.

While transition plans are a key part of European Union regulations, Jacob says, "The focus on transition plans certainly matters and is significant, but it's perhaps not quite as top of mind to everyone in the United States."

Source

Law360 Insurance Authority

