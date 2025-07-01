3 Smart Life Insurance Moves To Make Now

Life insurance isn't just about a death benefit anymore. It can be a powerful financial tool that plays a vital role in legacy planning, tax efficiency, and even cash flow. Whether you have a permanent life policy or term coverage, taking a fresh look at your insurance strategy could uncover valuable opportunities. Here are three smart strategies to consider that can help you get more value out of your coverage today.

1. Review Your Life insurance policy for performance and fit

Why it matters:

Many people buy life insurance and forget about it. But over time, your needs change

and so does the performance of your policy. Policies can underperform, become

outdated, or no longer align with your financial goals—especially with shifts in interest

rates and the market.

What to do:

Run in-force illustrations. This shows how your policy is projected to perform

under current assumptions. Rising interest rates and changing dividend scales

have affected many permanent policies.

business transitions — may require updates.

costs, better guarantees, or improved long-term care riders. In some cases, a

1035 exchange to a new policy might make financial sense.

Pro tip: If it's been more than three years since your last review, or if the policy was

purchased in a different economic environment, now is the time to reassess.

Example: A 56-year-old executive purchased a universal life policy in 2001. A 2025

review showed the policy would lapse early due to low interest crediting. With her

advisor's help, she used a 1035 exchange to secure a new indexed universal life (IUL)

policy with stronger performance — and named her grandson as a secondary

beneficiary after a recent family update.

2. Use Life Insurance for Tax-Efficient Wealth Transfer

Why it matters:

With federal estate tax exemption limits set to potentially drop in 2026, now is a crucial

time for proactive planning especially for high-net-worth individuals and families.

What to do:

Establish an Irrevocable Life Insurance Trust (ILIT) to remove death benefit

proceeds from your taxable estate.

gifting assets during your lifetime.

coverage, which may be an efficient way to guarantee funds are available to

transfer ownership or secure a new key employee.

Pro tip: A properly structured policy can pass income tax-free and estate tax-free to

heirs but only with the right ownership and beneficiary design.

Example: A Florida couple with a $20M net worth used annual exclusions and part of

their lifetime gift exemption to fund a survivorship life policy inside an ILIT. The policy's

tax-free death benefit will help their heirs pay future estate taxes — preserving real

estate and investments earmarked for generational transfer.

3. Tap into Cash Value (Strategically)

Why it matters:

Permanent policies like whole life, indexed universal life and variable universal life build

cash value and that cash can be a flexible source of liquidity, especially in uncertain

markets.

What to do:

Use policy loans to fund college expenses, real estate purchases, or business

investments.

Design policies to function as a private banking system allowing you to access

capital while keeping it working for you.

loans can be a powerful complement to taxable accounts.

Pro tip: Don't borrow blindly. Policy loans reduce the death benefit and can create risk

if not managed correctly. But with guidance, they can be a smart liquidity tool.

Example: A 63-year-old investor used the cash value from his whole life insurance

policy to fund the down payment on a rental property in a competitive market. By

accessing a policy loan, he avoided liquidating other assets and was able to move

quickly on the purchase. The rental income helped him repay the loan over time while

the policy's cash value continued to grow. His advisor structured the loan to preserve

the death benefit and keep the policy in good standing.

Small Adjustments, Big Impact: Turn your life insurance into a strategic

advantage

A smart life insurance strategy isn't just about protection — it's about positioning.

Whether you're building wealth, planning for retirement, or thinking about legacy, your

policies should be aligned with your broader financial goals.

Working with a knowledgeable, independent advisor allows you to compare options

across multiple carriers and structure your coverage to work harder for you.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.