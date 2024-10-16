ARTICLE
16 October 2024

State Specific Series – Kansas: There's No Place Like Home (Podcast)

Location, location, location! The viability of a subrogation case will vary depending on the loss location. The combination of law and fact in one state can yield subrogation potential, whereas in another that mix can be detrimental. Each State has varying rules that impact subrogation potential, including statutes of limitations, comparative fault rules, and requirements for pursuing products claims. It therefore becomes critical to know the state specific rules as you evaluate the recovery prospect of a loss. In this latest episode of our State Specific Series, regular co-hosts Joe Rich and David Brisco are joined by Kansas subrogation attorney Cheri MacArthur to discuss the unique losses seen in Kansas, the applicable Statutes of Limitation and Repose, and comparative fault rules and their impact on subrogation cases in Kansas. And of course, the fan favorite State Specific Trivia Series continues as we test our attorneys' knowledge of Kansas, the

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

