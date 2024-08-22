Karen L. Bashor (Partner-Las Vegas, NV) and Elisa L. Wyatt (Of Counsel-Las Vegas, NV) collaborated on "Neutralizing Aftershock: Managing Claims in Response to Shock Verdicts," which appeared in the August 16, 2024, posting of Claims Journal. Shock verdicts remain on the rise nationally and remain newsworthy, despite the many defense verdicts. Shock verdicts are generally recognized as awards exceeding $10 million that often defy rationale in relation to the evidence presented due to various factors. Karen and Elisa define the characteristics of a shock verdict, offer guidelines for incident investigations, and address the preparation and follow-up actions in litigation that are essential to level the playing field in large-exposure cases. Their guidelines allow for the best posturing of cases and a meaningful determination about which future matters to take to trial so that they are more likely to obtain favorable defense verdicts and combat outsized verdicts.

