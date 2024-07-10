PropertyCasualty360 Features Manfredi Article On Leveraging Diversity In Building Claims Teams

More than 800 attorneys strong, Wilson Elser serves clients of all sizes across multiple industries. It maintains 38 domestic offices, another in London and enjoys more extensive international reach as a founding member of Legalign Global. The firm is currently ranked 56th in the National Law Journal’s NLJ 500.

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Michael Manfredi (Partner-Atlanta) authored "Leveraging Diversity in Claims Management, Insurance Litigation," published in the June 27, 2024, posting of PropertyCasualty360. The article addresses the importance of integrating diversity when assembling legal and claims adjusting teams and the need for "mindful steps to fully build and utilize diversity." Michael emphasizes that while "building an effective team to solve an insured's problem or make a claim through litigation is a critical part of managing a claim," the make-up of the team of professionals should reflect diversity beyond the usual parameters and demographics, such as diversity in language skills and perspectives. The article offers practical advice for determining each case's needs and includes sample questions to incorporate into the team interview process "to foster unique strategies and win cases."

Resources

Read the Article

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.