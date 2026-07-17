Houston Bankruptcy Court Holds Participating Lenders Liable For Approximately $400 Million In Serta Uptier LME

Looking Ahead: This ruling is the first court decision imposing significant monetary liability on asset managers that participated in an aggressive liability management transaction. The ruling will likely impact LME practice in multiple ways, including a potential reassessment of overall financial risk for participating parties, credit document drafting, and selection of venue for future chapter 11 cases where an LME has already been implemented.

The Result: The bankruptcy court held that the Serta uptier violated the pro rata sharing provision in the credit agreement and that the participating lenders were severally liable to the excluded lenders in the amount of approximately $400 million (about $261 million in damages plus prejudgment interest at 9% per year since June 2020).

The Situation: In its recent decision concerning the uptier liability management exercise ("LME") of Serta Simmons Bedding, LLC ("Serta"), the Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas considered whether the Serta LME violated the underlying credit agreement, and whether lenders that participated in the transaction are liable to lenders that were excluded from it.

The 2020 Uptier Transaction

Few LMEs have attracted as much attention as Serta's 2020 uptier. While the Serta transaction was not the first LME, it was among the earliest uptier transactions. In the years since, LMEs have become an increasingly popular tool for managing borrower distress.

The facts concerning the Serta uptier are well known: In June 2020, Serta entered into a transaction ("2020 Transaction") with a group of its existing lenders ("Participating Lenders") in which the Participating Lenders provided the company with $200 million in new-money, first-out super-priority loans. As part of that transaction, the Participating Lenders also exchanged their existing approximately $1.2 billion in first- and second-lien loans for around $875 million in new second-out super-priority loans. Serta decided to implement that transaction over different proposals submitted by certain of Serta's other lenders ("Excluded Lenders"). The Excluded Lenders were not offered the opportunity to participate in the 2020 Transaction, and the transaction subordinated their existing first-lien loans to the Participating Lenders' new super-priority loans.

Certain of the Excluded Lenders filed lawsuits challenging the 2020 Transaction at the time it was consummated, but those disputes were ultimately consolidated in Serta's chapter 11 proceedings, which Serta commenced in January 2023. In the bankruptcy court litigation, the Excluded Lenders argued, among other things, that the 2020 Transaction breached Serta's underlying credit agreement because it violated the pro rata sharing clause set forth in Section 2.18(c). The bankruptcy court initially rejected this argument, ruling that the 2020 Transaction involved "open market purchases" that sidestepped Section 2.18(c).

That initial decision, however, was later reversed by the Fifth Circuit on appeal. In overturning the bankruptcy court, the Fifth Circuit held that the exchanges in the 2020 Transaction were not "open market purchases" and remanded to the bankruptcy court to determine whether, as a result, the 2020 Transaction had breached the credit agreement. In issuing this remand, the Fifth Circuit noted that the Excluded Lenders had a "strong case" for breach.

The Bankruptcy Court's July 7, 2026, Ruling

On July 7, 2026, the bankruptcy court found that the Participating Lenders had violated the credit agreement's Section 2.18(c) pro rata sharing provision and awarded total damages of approximately $261 million, plus approximately six years of mandatory prejudgment interest at 9% per annum. Total damages, as of July 2026, amounted to about $400 million, subject to certain adjustments. Damages were awarded on a several basis and calculated based on both the "time of breach" and the face amount of the consideration provided to the Participating Lenders.

One of the critical issues before the court was whether the Participating Lenders' exchange of their existing loans for new super-priority loans constituted a "payment" for purposes of the Section 2.18(c) pro rata sharing provision. The Participating Lenders argued that the term "payment" applies only to transactions where cash changes hands, meaning that this debt-for-debt exchange was not a "payment" because it was consummated on a cashless basis. After reviewing the credit agreement, the bankruptcy court rejected that argument, holding that the term "payment," as used in Section 2.18(c), included cashless exchanges. The court reasoned that the provision was "drafted broadly and governs what happens when a lender receives consideration in any form and from any source in respect of its principal or interest."

The court also rejected the Participating Lenders' arguments that certain of the Excluded Lenders' behavior in early 2020 (for example, the Excluded Lenders' submission of incremental financing proposals to Serta) prevented those Excluded Lenders from recovering on the basis of the in pari delicto and "unclean hands" doctrines.

A Significant Development for Future LMEs

The Serta decision will have a significant impact in the distressed space for several reasons. First, this decision is potentially in tension with a recent decision in the Del Monte bankruptcy, where the Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey held that the term "payment" did not include a cashless exchange. It would not be surprising if parties take these holdings into consideration when selecting venue for future chapter 11 cases, especially where the chapter 11 filing follows a prior LME.

Second, this decision highlights the prospect of out-of-pocket exposure for asset managers (and their investment vehicles) participating in aggressive LMEs. Although credit agreements are not uniform (and thus Serta may have limited applicability to future LMEs that involve distinguishable credit documents), it can be expected that at least some industry participants will reassess LME risk going forward. That could lead to narrower disparities between "steerco" and "non-steerco" economics in some circumstances.

Finally, market participants will invariably take the new Serta decision into account when drafting new credit agreements, including potentially tightening or loosening documents by adding language expressly clarifying that "cashless exchanges" (or similar concepts) are, or are not, subject to pro rata sharing. This will depend on the sponsor, borrower, and other parties involved at the issuance of any new loan.