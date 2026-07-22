Rethinking LMEs: Financial Engineering Without Operational Reform Is A Path To Value Destruction

Rethinking LMEs: What stakeholders should do differently

Management and boards: Own up to the operating problem

Do not let the LME negotiation substitute for the operational diagnosis. These are parallel workstreams, not sequential ones. Any LME should be accompanied (simultaneously, not eventually) by a rigorous assessment of the business’s competitive position, cost structure, and strategic options. Define specific operational milestones, assign accountability, and measure progress. The financial restructuring creates time. Management has to decide what to do with it. If there is no credible operational plan before the LME closes, there almost certainly will not be one after.

Creditors: Push past the capital structure

An improved priority position in an LME is worth less than it appears if the business is headed back into distress. Fitch’s recovery data shows that, compared to non-LME defaulters, recoveries were 57% lower for first-lien creditors at LME companies that subsequently defaulted. Scrutinize the operational plan, not just the collateral package. Creditors who negotiate for operational commitments, milestone reporting, and management accountability as part of an LME agreement are acting in their own long-term economic interest, not just introducing friction.

Financial sponsors: Protect the portfolio, not just the option

The incentive to use an LME to preserve equity optionality is understandable. It is also, in most cases, value-destructive at the portfolio company level. Every quarter spent on financial engineering without operational reform is a quarter in which the competitive gap widens, the customer base erodes, and the management team’s credibility deteriorates. The companies in PE portfolios that have successfully navigated distress are those where sponsors used the LME to create space for hard operational decisions — not to avoid them. Be transparent, be aggressive, and be unemotional about what the business actually needs.

The bottom line

Liability management exercises are a fixture of the modern distressed landscape, and they are not going away. The incentive structure that drives them—loose credit documentation, private equity sponsor control, the desire to avoid costly and control-dilutive bankruptcy proceedings—remains firmly in place. For the operationally sound company facing temporary financial pressure, an LME can be a legitimate and effective tool. Used correctly, it buys time that a viable business can use to recover.

But let’s be clear about what the data shows for most situations: an LME executed without a parallel operational restructuring addressing the root cause of underperformance is not a rescue. It’s a delay that typically results in a worse outcome for every stakeholder. The capital structure gets more complex. The eventual bankruptcy process takes longer and costs more. And creditor recoveries are materially lower than they would have been without the LME.

An LME’s success is proven when the business that emerges from it is capable of sustaining itself, which depends on the underlying enterprise actually being fixed.

I have sat across the table from enough management teams in distress to know how this tends to go. The ones who survive are the ones who treat the LME as a starting gun, not a finish line—who walk out of the closing and immediately turn their attention to the hard operational work that the financial restructuring was supposed to enable. The ones who don’t make it spend the runway on the next creditor conversation instead of on the business. By the time the next maturity wall appears, the options are narrower, the advisors are more expensive, and the creditors are less patient. Financial engineering and operational reform are not the same thing. Financial engineering addresses a symptom (lack of liquidity) while operational reform addresses the root operational causes of underperformance. In this business, confusing the two is a mistake you usually only get to make once.

Footnotes

1 CreditSights by Fitch Ratings, US Liability Management Transactions: Quarterly Update

2 S&P Global Ratings, tracking 35 companies across 38 LMEs, mid-2017 through August 2024

3 Harvard/Oxford study of 89 coercive, non-pro-rata LMEs (2026); 56% had already filed for bankruptcy within two years