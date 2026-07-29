Avoiding A California Nonjudicial Residential Foreclosure – § 2924mFinality, Perfection, And Lien Avoidance Under § 522(f)

Cox Castle is one of the largest full-service law firms specializing in real estate in the United States. Cox Castle takes an interdisciplinary approach to transactional matters and dispute resolution, leveraging our broad range of expertise and our in-depth understanding of our clients' businesses.
with readers working within the Technology industries
California Civil Code § 2924m now makes a nonjudicial foreclosure sale not “final” until the mandatory bidding window lapses.
In his article, Michael Davis, along with Aaron E. de Leest and the Hon. (ret.) Meredith Jury, discuss the recent Ninth Circuit Bankruptcy Appellate Panel confirmation under the California Civil Code § 2924m.