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29 July 2026

Avoiding A California Nonjudicial Residential Foreclosure – § 2924mFinality, Perfection, And Lien Avoidance Under § 522(f)

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Cox, Castle & Nicholson

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California practitioners navigating residential foreclosures should take note of a significant new decision from the Ninth Circuit Bankruptcy Appellate Panel.
United States Insolvency/Bankruptcy/Re-Structuring
Michael Davis
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California Civil Code § 2924m now makes a nonjudicial foreclosure sale not “final” until the mandatory bidding window lapses.

In his article, Michael Davis, along with Aaron E. de Leest and the Hon. (ret.) Meredith Jury, discuss the recent Ninth Circuit Bankruptcy Appellate Panel confirmation under the California Civil Code § 2924m.

To read the full article, click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Michael Davis
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