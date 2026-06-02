School’s Back In Session: Special Asset Summer School Returns

Ward and Smith is bringing back its popular Special Asset Summer School, a free three-part webinar series running June through August 2026.

Led by our Creditors’ Rights attorneys, this summer series brings the classroom to the courtroom, drawing on real, headline-making cases to explore the tools, tactics, and legal frameworks that matter most to lenders navigating distress.

Who Should Attend?

Whether you’re a seasoned workout specialist or newer to special assets, this series will leave you better prepared for whatever lands on your desk.

What Will Be Covered?

Uncle Nearest and the Power of Receivership – We’ll cover how receivership works, what lenders can expect if one is put in place, and strategies for asset preservation and business operations

First Brands and First Days in Chapter 11 – We’ll walk you through first day motions, the automatic stay, debtor-in-possession financing, and the immediate steps lenders should take to protect their interests, using the pending bankruptcy of First Brands Group and related criminal indictments.

Foreclosure in NC and SC: Similarities and Differences – We’ll break down key timelines, notice requirements, and creditor protections in North Carolina and South Carolina foreclosure law, highlighting where the two states align and where lenders need to adjust their approach.

How to Register

The webinars are free to attend, but registration is required. Participants can sign up for this single session or register for all four in the series. Sign up here!