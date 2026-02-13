Global Economy Proves Resilient To Geopolitical Volatility, But Key Markets Are Threatened By Shifts In International Trade

A&O Shearman was formed in 2024 via the merger of two historic firms, Allen & Overy and Shearman & Sterling. With nearly 4,000 lawyers globally, we are equally fluent in English law, U.S. law and the laws of the world’s most dynamic markets. This combination creates a new kind of law firm, one built to achieve unparalleled outcomes for our clients on their most complex, multijurisdictional matters – everywhere in the world. A firm that advises at the forefront of the forces changing the current of global business and that is unrivalled in its global strength. Our clients benefit from the collective experience of teams who work with many of the world’s most influential companies and institutions, and have a history of precedent-setting innovations. Together our lawyers advise more than a third of NYSE-listed businesses, a fifth of the NASDAQ and a notable proportion of the London Stock Exchange, the Euronext, Euronext Paris and the Tokyo and Hong Kong Stock Exchanges.

The international restructuring landscape is evolving rapidly. In the EU, efforts to harmonize member states' legal regimes continue. In the Middle East, maturing legal frameworks are creating greater certainty for international investors. In the U.S., bankruptcy rates are high—but the prospect of federal stimulus measures offers hope for the year ahead.

The global economy is proving more resilient than many expected to the ongoing impact of trade tensions and extreme policy uncertainty, according to research from the World Bank. With that said, the operating environment for multinationals continues to confront financial headwinds, from cyclical risk factors (including the ongoing productivity challenge facing Western economies in particular) to tighter financial conditions that put pressure on debt-laden industries and fiscal restraint across industries reliant on public infrastructure spending.

Services, retail, chemicals and construction remain the sectors most vulnerable to corporate distress, while participants in the commercial real estate market in jurisdictions such as Mainland China face significant refinancing demands as a wave of loan maturities approaches in the near term. Some infrastructure assets including those relating to the energy transition also continue to face challenges.

Trade tensions create mixed outlook for leading economies

As our report shows, the outlook for the year ahead is fragmented. This is particularly so in Europe, where levels of distress in Germany remain the highest in the Eurozone. Little respite is expected in 2026 with the country's dependence on industrial exports leaving it heavily exposed to geopolitical headwinds and volatility in the global trade environment.

In the UK, a rise in disputed restructuring plans has led some creditors and sponsors to consider alternative methods of restructuring and raising new liquidity, such as liability management exercises (LMEs) or enforcements coupled with the use of contractual liability release mechanisms. However, European and UK market practices and legal regimes have generally made it harder to use such alternatives to achieve contentious non-pro-rata outcomes similar to those seen in some U.S. LMEs.

There has also been increasing pushback from affected creditors to some of the more aggressive restructuring proposals in the U.S., Europe and Asia Pacific, both at the negotiation stage as well as in court. Market participants will be watching closely this year to see whether these challenges and execution risks drive more companies to seek consensual solutions, at least as an initial step.

In the Middle East, national economies are growing strongly on the back of policy measures designed to accelerate their transition away from fossil fuels. Maturing legal regimes in both the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia—both of which have implemented reforms to their restructuring and insolvency regimes in recent years—have sparked an influx of investment from international private capital providers. Corporates in distress can now tap deeper pools of capital, and a wider range of financial solutions.

In the U.S. large corporate bankruptcies have hit their highest levels in 15 years as rising costs, tighter credit conditions and ongoing geopolitical volatility continue to exert pressure on businesses and households.

However economists expect U.S. stimulus this year in the shape of federal tax cuts, lower interest rates, and potentially reduced drag from tariffs, offering cautious optimism that business conditions will improve in the months to come.

