ARTICLE
9 February 2026

AI Assets In Bankruptcy: Legal-Tech Fusion ExpertiseIs Needed For The Next Evolution Of Restructurings

LS
Lowenstein Sandler

Contributor

Lowenstein Sandler logo
Lowenstein Sandler is a national law firm with over 350 lawyers working from five offices in New York, Palo Alto, New Jersey, Utah, and Washington, D.C. We represent clients in virtually every sector of the global economy, with particular strength in the areas of technology, life sciences, and investment funds.
Explore Firm Details
Between 2023-25, venture capital funding for artificial-intelligence (AI) companies surged wellinto the billions.
United States Insolvency/Bankruptcy/Re-Structuring
Eric Chafetz,Amy Mushahwar,Cairon S. Overton
+3 Authors

Between 2023-25, venture capital funding for artificial-intelligence (AI) companies surged wellinto the billions.This investment has produced two distinct categories of companies that could be vulnerable to bankruptcy: (1) those AI-washing (inflating AI capabilities to attract investment); and (2) businesses with operational dependencies on AI infrastructure, but perhaps without full ownership or control. While many responsible AI companies work tirelessly to advance technology, with more entrants to the market, more AI-involved bankruptcies are likely as new business models emerge in the era of advanced AI and decentralized frameworks — the fourth Internet evolution.

When capital markets tighten and performance expectations sharpen, both company typesface heightened restructuring risk. For bankruptcy practitioners, this convergence presentsnovel challenges. How do you value training datasets with contractual restrictions? Whathappens when a debtor's primary asset is access to a third-party model governed by anti-assignment clauses? Can a debtor-in-possession (DIP) monetize AI infrastructure built onlicensing arrangements?

Click here to view the full article

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Eric Chafetz
Eric Chafetz
Photo of Amy Mushahwar
Amy Mushahwar
Photo of Benjamin A. Schoenkin
Benjamin A. Schoenkin
Photo of Cairon S. Overton
Cairon S. Overton
Photo of Chloe Rippe
Chloe Rippe
Photo of Tricia Y. Wagner
Tricia Y. Wagner
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More