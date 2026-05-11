Is Chapter 11 Facing New Competition? The Rise Of Offshore Restructuring And Chapter 15 Recognition

As cross-border insolvencies continue to evolve, a notable shift is emerging in how complex restructurings are being executed.

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As cross-border insolvencies continue to evolve, a notable shift is emerging in how complex restructurings are being executed. While Chapter 11 has long been the dominant forum for large corporate reorganizations, an increasing number of companies – particularly those with international capital structures – are turning to foreign restructuring regimes as a primary venue, with Chapter 15 serving as the mechanism to extend those proceedings into the United States.

This trend reflects a broader strategic recalibration. Rather than viewing U.S. bankruptcy courts as the central forum for restructuring, debtors and their advisors are increasingly evaluating whether offshore processes can deliver more targeted outcomes, particularly in cases involving financial debt, bond restructurings, or discrete creditor classes.

For creditors, the consequences are significant. Restructuring strategies initiated abroad may alter leverage, reshape voting rights, and limit the scope of protections traditionally available under Chapter 11.

The Growth of UK Restructuring Plans and European Preventive Regimes

In recent years, the United Kingdom has emerged as a leading venue for complex financial restructurings, particularly following the introduction of restructuring plans under Part 26A of the Companies Act 2006. These plans, which permit cross-class cramdowns, allow courts to bind dissenting creditor classes without requiring a full insolvency proceeding.

Similarly, across Europe, preventive restructuring regimes introduced under the EU Restructuring Directive have expanded the toolkit available to distressed companies. Jurisdictions such as the Netherlands, Germany, and France now offer formal processes that allow companies to restructure debts at an earlier stage, often with greater flexibility and reduced procedural burdens compared to traditional insolvency proceedings.

These regimes are increasingly being used in cases involving multinational restructurings, particularly where financial debt is governed by English or European law. The ability to bind dissenting creditor classes, restructure specific tranches of debt, and avoid the operational disruption associated with Chapter 11 has made these processes an attractive alternative.

Recent transactions have demonstrated how U.S.-based companies can access these regimes. In particular, restructuring strategies involving English law-governed debt instruments have enabled companies to implement plans in the UK while maintaining operations elsewhere. These developments underscore a growing willingness among debtors to look beyond U.S. courts when designing restructuring solutions.

Why U.S. Companies Are Choosing Foreign Courts

The decision to pursue a foreign restructuring process is rarely driven by geography alone. Instead, it reflects a combination of legal, financial, and strategic considerations.

First, foreign regimes (particularly in the UK) offer a high degree of flexibility in dealing with financial creditors. Restructuring plans can target specific liabilities, such as bond debt or syndicated loans, without necessarily affecting trade creditors or operational counterparties. This targeted approach can be especially valuable for companies seeking to preserve business continuity while addressing balance sheet issues.

Second, foreign processes may offer more predictable timelines. Chapter 11 proceedings, particularly in complex cases, can become protracted and costly, with extensive litigation over valuation, plan confirmation, and creditor rights. By contrast, UK restructuring plans and certain European processes can, in appropriate cases, move more quickly from proposal to sanction.

Third, the ability to implement cross-class cramdowns without the same statutory framework as Chapter 11 has proven attractive. While Chapter 11 provides robust mechanisms for confirming plans over creditor objections, it also imposes procedural requirements that may limit flexibility. Foreign regimes may allow debtors to achieve similar outcomes with fewer procedural constraints.

Finally, forum selection itself has become a strategic consideration. Companies may choose jurisdictions where courts are perceived as experienced in complex financial restructurings, or where the legal framework is better aligned with the governing law of the relevant debt instruments.

Taken together, these considerations reflect a broader shift toward jurisdictional arbitrage, where restructuring strategy is shaped by the comparative advantages of competing legal systems.

Chapter 15 as the Enforcement Bridge Back into the U.S.

While offshore restructuring regimes offer powerful tools, their effectiveness often depends on recognition in the United States. Chapter 15 of the Bankruptcy Code, enacted to incorporate the Model Law on Cross-Border Insolvency, establishes a framework for the fair and efficient administration of cross-border cases while protecting the interests of creditors and other stakeholders. 11. U.S.C. § 1501.

A Chapter 15 case is commenced by a petition for recognition of a foreign proceeding. The foreign representative must submit evidence of the foreign proceeding and identify any related proceedings involving the debtor. 11. U.S.C. §§ 1504, 1515.

Recognition turns on whether the proceeding qualifies as a “foreign main proceeding,” defined as one pending in the jurisdiction where the debtor has its center of main interests (COMI). 11 U.S.C. § 1502. Upon recognition, courts may grant broad relief, including the application of the automatic stay and the entrustment of U.S. assets to the foreign representative, provided that the interests of U.S. creditors are adequately protected. 11 U.S.C. § 1521.

Recognition is not automatic, however. U.S. courts will examine issues such as the debtor’s COMI, the procedural fairness of the foreign proceeding, and whether recognition would be contrary to U.S. public policy. These considerations can become focal points for creditor challenges, particularly where the foreign process is perceived as limiting creditor rights.

In practice, Chapter 15 transforms U.S. courts from primary restructuring forums into enforcement venues for foreign-designed restructuring strategies. For creditors, recognition proceedings may represent the principal opportunity to challenge the restructuring’s legitimacy, including disputes over COMI, procedural fairness, or the scope of relief sought.

Implications for Creditor Leverage and Voting Protections

The increasing use of offshore restructuring regimes has important implications for creditor rights and strategic positioning.

One key consideration is voting. In Chapter 11, creditor voting is governed by a well-developed statutory framework, with defined classes, disclosure requirements, and confirmation standards. Foreign regimes, while often incorporating similar concepts, may apply different thresholds, classification approaches, or valuation methodologies. This can affect how dissenting creditors are treated and the extent to which they can influence the outcome.

Another consideration is leverage. The choice of forum can significantly affect the balance of power between debtors and creditors. In some foreign proceedings, debtors may be able to move more quickly or limit the scope of litigation, potentially reducing opportunities for creditor intervention.

At the same time, Chapter 15 proceedings create a new procedural battleground. Creditors must assess not only the foreign proceeding itself, but also whether recognition should be granted and what protections may be preserved under U.S. law. This includes evaluating whether assets are located in the U.S., whether enforcement actions may be stayed, and how claims will be treated across different legal systems.

Finally, documentation and governing law take on increased importance. The ability of a debtor to access a foreign restructuring regime often depends on the governing law of its debt instruments. Creditors should be mindful of these provisions when structuring transactions, as they may influence the forum in which future restructurings are conducted.

THCA’s Role in Navigating Cross-Border Restructuring Strategy

Thomas H. Curran Associates advises creditors and stakeholders navigating this increasingly complex cross-border landscape. As restructuring strategies become more international in scope, the ability to assess competing jurisdictions, anticipate recognition issues, and coordinate multi-forum litigation is critical.

Our team brings deep experience in insolvency litigation, cross-border enforcement, and creditor representation. We assist clients in evaluating restructuring proposals, responding to Chapter 15 filings, and developing strategies that protect creditor rights across jurisdictions.

Through longstanding relationships with trusted professionals across the United Kingdom, Europe, and other global markets, THCA is well positioned to coordinate cross-border strategies, gather evidence, and pursue recovery actions in parallel proceedings.

Positioning for a Multi-Jurisdictional Future

The rise of offshore restructuring regimes, coupled with the growing use of Chapter 15, reflects a broader shift toward multi-jurisdictional insolvency strategies. For debtors, this creates new opportunities to structure solutions that align with specific objectives. For creditors, it underscores the importance of early engagement, strategic coordination, and a clear understanding of how different legal systems interact.

As this landscape continues to evolve, the question is no longer whether Chapter 11 will remain dominant, but how it will coexist with and be influenced by an increasingly global restructuring framework.

THCA remains committed to helping clients navigate these developments, ensuring that creditor rights are protected and recovery strategies are optimized in a world where restructuring is no longer confined to a single jurisdiction.

Thomas H. Curran Associates represents a broad range of businesses and corporate entities, private equity funds, as well as governmental agencies and other interested parties in all phases of the bankruptcy process and in bankruptcy related transactions and litigation. As advocates and trusted business advisors, our well-established foundation of knowledge and understanding of our clients’ business and professional interests, enables our attorneys to deliver unparalleled individualized attention to our clients of all sizes with their bankruptcy, litigation and corporate transactional needs.

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