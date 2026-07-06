Delaware’s New ABC Act: A Powerful Tool For Distressed Companies (Video)

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In this episode of the Lowenstein Bankruptcy Lowdown, Christopher A. Ward and Michael V. DiPietro examine Delaware’s newly enacted ABC Act, which makes Delaware the sixth state to adopt the Uniform Assignment for Benefit of Creditors Act. The discussion explores how the new law creates a more streamlined and predictable framework for assignments for the benefit of creditors, including assignee independence, a defined distribution waterfall, structured claims administration, and new Court of Chancery procedures. The episode also highlights why the Act may offer an attractive alternative for distressed Delaware companies that lack the liquidity to fund a Chapter 11, while noting important limitations, including the absence of an automatic stay.
Speakers:
- Christopher A. Ward, Partner, Office Managing Partner, Wilmington, Bankruptcy & Restructuring Department
- Michael V. DiPietro, Associate, Bankruptcy & Restructuring Department
READ THE TRANSCRIPT
Christopher A. Ward: On June 11, 2026, Delaware Governor Matt Meyer signed the new Delaware ABC Act into law, making Delaware the sixth state to adopt the Uniform Assignment for Benefit of Creditors Act. That may sound technical, but it's a big deal in the restructuring industry.
Since over 60% of publicly traded companies in the U.S. are organized in Delaware, this change is likely to have an outsized, practical impact on distressed company workouts all across the country. So, let's start with the basics. Namely, what exactly is an “ABC”?
Christopher A. Ward: Well, I was once quoted for saying that. But the new law really changes that game. The Uniform Act replaces outdated procedures with a streamlined, predictable framework, while still keeping flexibility and allowing, but not requiring, court involvement throughout the ABC process.
First, the assignee has to be truly independent; not a creditor, an insider, or an affiliate of the company. That independence is what builds creditor confidence and cooperation.
The defined duties and clear waterfall also reduce the "black box" criticism of out-of-court liquidations, which should make sponsors, secured lenders, customers, and vendors more willing to cooperate with the process.
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