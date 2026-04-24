The Only Covenant That Counts

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While the $1.7 trillion private credit market is experiencing its first real stress test, the focus has been on fund-level liquidity and investor redemptions. What matters most, though, is the health of the underlying borrowers. And there is nothing more critical to measuring a company’s health and ability to repay debt than its cash flow.

I am a corporate restructuring professional. I think in cash.

No accruals, no Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), no adjusted pro forma nonsense. Just the cold reality of what actually hits the bank account and what actually leaves it. Because when a company becomes distressed, all the accounting poetry in the world does not matter. What matters is whether you can make payroll on Friday.

The 13-Week Cash Flow Forecast

The primary tool for navigating highly-leveraged balance sheets is deceptively simple and probably the most honest financial instrument in American capitalism. It is called the 13-week cash flow forecast. And as the private credit cycle turns, it has much to teach any investor across all asset classes.

The 13-week forecast has no official inventor, but its rise tracks with the bankruptcy boom of the ’80s and ’90s. The horizon is not arbitrary. Thirteen weeks is roughly a quarter, long enough to be meaningful but short enough to forecast with accuracy. As Chapter 11 filings exploded and the restructuring industry professionalized, lenders and bankruptcy courts needed a common language. The 13-week forecast became the standard. By the time Enron collapsed in 2001, every restructuring adviser in America was building the same model.

The format is brutally simple, and therein lies its beauty. Thirteen columns, one for each week. Rows for cash receipts, what lands in the company’s accounts. Rows for cash disbursements, what goes out the door. Beginning cash, ending cash, repeat. It sounds easy. It is not. Forecasting with accuracy is as much an art as a science. It is an iterative process of analyzing payment cycles, customer behavior, seasonal patterns, and vendor leverage. It takes years to master. Yet the entire leveraged lending industry hinges on getting it right.

But 13-week forecasts are not just for stressed balance sheets. Healthy companies use them too, to manage working capital, prepare for seasonal swings, and anticipate financing needs. The difference is that healthy companies get to treat them as a planning tool. Distressed companies live under them. In a restructuring, the forecast stops being a spreadsheet and turns into a control surface. It becomes the budget, the business plan, and the report card all at once. You do not just have a 13-week. You live under it. Weekly updates, weekly reporting, weekly variance analysis. Miss too hard, and the leash tightens.

That is why the restructuring trade refers to cash as the only covenant that counts. Leverage covenants can be amended. Liquidity covenants can be negotiated. Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) covenants are basically a creative writing exercise. But a 13-week forecast is undeniable.

A Bet on Cash Generation

Cash matters right now because the private credit market was built on a very specific promise. The pitch to investors was that direct lenders could underwrite as meticulously — or better — than banks, hold loans on their balance sheets rather than syndicating them, and manage through cycles with resolve. The appeal to borrowers was flexibility: payment-in-kind toggles, covenant holidays, and amend-and-extend agreements. Complexity only obscures the picture. Supply chain finance. Receivables facilities. Special-purpose vehicles that warehouse obligations in tidy off-balance-sheet boxes. Even in the most capital-intensive corners of the economy, project-style financing and Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV)-heavy structures are being used to fund massive builds without making the core business look as levered as it actually is. Some call this innovation. But lenders must ensure the cash is there to service debt, quarterly and at maturity. The structure does not change that arithmetic.

Every investor is a cash investor, whether they admit it or not. Dividends are cash. Interest is cash. Equity appreciation is a claim on future cash flows you hope to sell for cash. Every investment, stripped to its essence, is a bet on cash generation. It is easy to think in the abstractions of growth rates and multiples. The 13-week forecast forces you to think in concrete terms. Not EBITDA, but actual cash collections. Once you have lived inside that system, you cannot unsee it. Every investment starts to look different when you ask the restructuring question first. What is the cash?

As the private credit story unfolds, as the payment-in-kind (PIK) toggles sunset, the maturity walls arrive and sponsors decide whether to write another equity check or hand over the keys; one document will sit at the center of every negotiation, every courtroom, every boardroom. Thirteen columns. Cash in, cash out, net change. The 13-week forecast does not lie. It just sits there, week after week, telling you the truth whether you want to hear it or not. In the end, that’s the only investing lesson that matters.

This article was originally published on CFO on April 3, 2026.

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