One Minute Matters [Video]: Can A Prepackaged Bankruptcy Help WeightWatchers Shed Unwanted Debt Fast? (With Will Hotze)

What can businesses learn from WeightWatchers' bankruptcy? The iconic brand is shedding $1.1B in debt and reorganizing fast—but the real story is what it reveals about modern Chapter 11 strategy.
Will Hotze breaks down how WeightWatchers is using a prepackaged bankruptcy to stay operational, satisfy creditors, and reset its capital structure.
