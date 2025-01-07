Time To Reset Your Tax Clock

While we may reset our clocks in March and November each year, every January 1 we reset our tax clocks. Here is a short list of what is changing:

Social Security Wage Base Limit: $176,100

IRS Standard Mileage Rate: $0.70 per mile

401(k) Contribution Limit: $23,500 plus catch-up election of $7,500 for those who are turning or over 50 years old in 2025

Qualified Transportation Fringe Benefit Monthly Limit (for both parking and mass transit): $325

Health Flexible Spending Cafeteria Plans Contribution Limit: $3,300

Qualified Small Employer Health Reimbursement Arrangement Limit: $6,350 ($12,800 Family Coverage)

Earned Income Tax Credit: $8,046

