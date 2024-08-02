ARTICLE
2 August 2024

Here Comes The Sun: Keep The Sunscreen Handy When Dealing With IRA Credits

JW
Jones Walker

Contributor

Jones Walker logo
Explore
There is a strong market in the transferability of IRA credits. However, be careful as there could be some unexpected state tax implications.
United States Tax
Photo of Alysse McLoughlin
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

There is a strong market in the transferability of IRA credits. However, be careful as there could be some unexpected state tax implications.

To fuel the market for IRA credits, proposed Treasury regulations provide that the purchaser will not recognize gain on its use of the credit for federal income tax purposes (which is not the case for all credits). However, in the weeds of state tax there is a trap for the unwary: Not all states will follow this federal relief provision, and some states may try to tax gain on the use of a purchased IRA credit.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Alysse McLoughlin
Alysse McLoughlin
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More