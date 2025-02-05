Webinar: Immigration And Global Mobility: What To Expect And How To Prepare During The Second Trump Administration

Please view this webinar from Garfinkel Immigration Law Firm covering immigration and global mobility during Trumps second term.

Garfinkel Immigration Law Firm, founded in 1997, represents Fortune 100 companies and businesses of all sizes in the U.S. and worldwide. The Firm also assists individuals with investor and family-based immigration matters. Garfinkel Immigration’s top priority is to provide high-quality legal services to the businesses and individuals it serves.

Join Garfinkel Immigration Law Firm Partners Colleen Molner and Nam Douglass in this webinar to gain valuable insight about the immigration changes that could impact your business and workforce during the second Trump administration.

During his first term in the White House, Trump's immigration policies impacted all aspects of legal immigration including certain restrictions for entry into the U.S.; increased scrutiny on all classifications of employment-based, family-based, and humanitarian-based applications; and the implementation of additional criteria for certain visa types. Businesses should likely expect similar initiatives in his current term.

This webinar will look back on the first few weeks of the second Trump administration; examine the potential business immigration policies he could implement moving forward; provide practical guidance for businesses and their employees; and analyze the best strategies for employers and HR professionals to ensure continued compliance and that they are well positioned for the potential shifting legal immigration landscape.

