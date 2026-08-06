Diane Foley, Founder, Foley Foundation: Promoting Journalist Safety And Advancing US Hostage Policy (Podcast)

self

In this episode of Madam Policy, hosts Dee Martin and Caitlin Sickles sit down with Diane Foley, founder of the James W. Foley Legacy Foundation. Following the murder of her son, American journalist James Foley, while reporting in Syria, Diane transformed personal tragedy into a national effort to improve support for families of hostages and wrongful detainees, strengthen journalist safety, and advance U.S. hostage policy. She discusses the evolution of the Foundation’s work, the importance of government engagement and public awareness, and the lessons she has learned about leadership, resilience, and moral courage in the face of unimaginable loss.