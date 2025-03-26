DHS Ends CHNV Parole Programs: Key Deadlines And Implications For Employers And Parolees

Effective March 25th, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is terminating the parole programs that permitted certain Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans, and Venezuelans (CHNV) and their immediate family members to enter the United States.

For those currently in the U.S. under one of these programs, their parole will be terminated on April 24th. This change has significant implications for both individuals granted parole and their employers. These parolees must leave the U.S. before April 24th and may be subject to deportation unless they have another legal basis to remain in the U.S.

