DHS Ends CHNV Parole Programs: Key Deadlines And Implications For Employers And Parolees

The tenacious and creative legal team at Grossman Young & Hammond proudly serves clients worldwide, providing comprehensive legal assistance on a broad array of immigration, corporate, and human rights advocacy matters for businesses, families, and individuals.
Our International Protection practice is dedicated to fighting transnational repression and defending human rights in matters involving INTERPOL, asylum, and advocacy before international human rights bodies. Our team has a wide range of expertise and we use our knowledge and experience to pursue your desired outcome.
Effective March 25th, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS)is terminating the parole programs that permitted certain Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans, and Venezuelans (CHNV) and their immediate family members...
Effective March 25th, the U.S. Department of Homeland
Security (DHS)
is terminating the parole programs that permitted certain
Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans, and Venezuelans (CHNV) and their
immediate family members to enter the United States.
For those currently in the U.S. under one of these programs,
their parole will be terminated on April 24th. This change has
significant implications for both individuals granted parole and
their employers. These parolees must leave the U.S. before April
24th and may be subject to deportation unless they have another
legal basis to remain in the U.S.
Our firm is closely monitoring this situation and is available
to help those affected navigate their next steps. Please reach out
to schedule a consultation.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.