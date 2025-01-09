ARTICLE
9 January 2025

In Case You Missed It: December 2024 Ropes & Gray ESG, CSR And Business And Human Rights Compliance Thought Leadership

RG
Ropes & Gray LLP

Contributor

Ropes & Gray LLP logo
Ropes & Gray is a preeminent global law firm with approximately 1,400 lawyers and legal professionals serving clients in major centers of business, finance, technology and government. The firm has offices in New York, Washington, D.C., Boston, Chicago, San Francisco, Silicon Valley, London, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Tokyo and Seoul.
Explore Firm Details
Every month, our attorneys put out articles, alerts, white papers, blog posts and podcasts on a wide range of ESG, CSR and business and human rights compliance topics...
United States Government, Public Sector
Michael R. Littenberg
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Every month, our attorneys put out articles, alerts, white papers, blog posts and podcasts on a wide range of ESG, CSR and business and human rights compliance topics. A selection of our December thought leadership is compiled below. To receive our posts, sign up here.

Preparing for Compliance with the EU's Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive – Resources for U.S.-based Multinationals

Preparing for Compliance with California's New Apparel/Textile Extended Producer Responsibility Requirements

Australian Government Publishes Response to Modern Slavery Act Review – Takeaways for U.S.-based Multinationals

New CSRD Reporting Guidance – EFRAG Publishes Largest Update of European Sustainability Reporting Standards Technical Explanations

A Look at the European Commission's New Taxonomy Regulation FAQs

California Issues Important Enforcement Guidance for its New GHG Emissions Disclosure Requirements – Provides Additional Compliance Flexibility

The China Divestment Chorus Gets Louder as Texas Becomes the Latest State to Call for Restrictions

California Launches Public Consultation on Climate Disclosure Laws, and Other Recent Developments

An Update on EU Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive Transposition

EU Forced Labor Regulation Published in Official Journal, Beginning the Countdown to Compliance – A Deep Dive and Compliance Take-aways

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Michael R. Littenberg
Michael R. Littenberg
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More