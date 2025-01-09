In Case You Missed It: December 2024 Ropes & Gray ESG, CSR And Business And Human Rights Compliance Thought Leadership

Every month, our attorneys put out articles, alerts, white papers, blog posts and podcasts on a wide range of ESG, CSR and business and human rights compliance topics. A selection of our December thought leadership is compiled below. To receive our posts, sign up here.



Preparing for Compliance with the EU's Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive – Resources for U.S.-based Multinationals



Preparing for Compliance with California's New Apparel/Textile Extended Producer Responsibility Requirements



Australian Government Publishes Response to Modern Slavery Act Review – Takeaways for U.S.-based Multinationals



New CSRD Reporting Guidance – EFRAG Publishes Largest Update of European Sustainability Reporting Standards Technical Explanations



A Look at the European Commission's New Taxonomy Regulation FAQs



California Issues Important Enforcement Guidance for its New GHG Emissions Disclosure Requirements – Provides Additional Compliance Flexibility



The China Divestment Chorus Gets Louder as Texas Becomes the Latest State to Call for Restrictions



California Launches Public Consultation on Climate Disclosure Laws, and Other Recent Developments



An Update on EU Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive Transposition



EU Forced Labor Regulation Published in Official Journal, Beginning the Countdown to Compliance – A Deep Dive and Compliance Take-aways

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.