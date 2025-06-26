Restaurant Sector: June 2025

As of June 2025, the restaurant industry continues to navigate a complex landscape shaped by economic uncertainty, shifting consumer sentiment, and U.S. tariffs. While brands like Red Robin and Dave's Hot Chicken are showing resilience through strategic reinvestment and growth, others, such as McDonald's and Sweetgreen, face challenges from declining traffic and rising input costs. Overall, the sector reflects cautious consumer behavior and margin pressures tied to tariffs.

Financial operations remain central to managing cash flow and driving operational efficiency as restaurants adapt to new trade realities. In this month's update, explore Ankura's phased approach to supporting restaurant clients — immediate cost analysis, near-term supplier diversification, and medium-term mergers and acquisitions exploration — and how it helps protect profitability and position businesses for long-term growth.

