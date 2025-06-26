ARTICLE
26 June 2025

Restaurant Sector: June 2025

AC
Ankura Consulting Group LLC

Contributor

Ankura Consulting Group LLC logo
Ankura Consulting Group, LLC is an independent global expert services and advisory firm that delivers end-to-end solutions to help clients at critical inflection points related to conflict, crisis, performance, risk, strategy, and transformation. Ankura consists of more than 1,800 professionals and has served 3,000+ clients across 55 countries. Collaborative lateral thinking, hard-earned experience, and multidisciplinary capabilities drive results and Ankura is unrivalled in its ability to assist clients to Protect, Create, and Recover Value. For more information, please visit, ankura.com.
Explore Firm Details
As of June 2025, the restaurant industry continues to navigate a complex landscape shaped by economic uncertainty, shifting consumer sentiment, and U.S. tariffs.
United States Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Ankura Consulting Group LLC

As of June 2025, the restaurant industry continues to navigate a complex landscape shaped by economic uncertainty, shifting consumer sentiment, and U.S. tariffs. While brands like Red Robin and Dave's Hot Chicken are showing resilience through strategic reinvestment and growth, others, such as McDonald's and Sweetgreen, face challenges from declining traffic and rising input costs. Overall, the sector reflects cautious consumer behavior and margin pressures tied to tariffs.

Financial operations remain central to managing cash flow and driving operational efficiency as restaurants adapt to new trade realities. In this month's update, explore Ankura's phased approach to supporting restaurant clients — immediate cost analysis, near-term supplier diversification, and medium-term mergers and acquisitions exploration — and how it helps protect profitability and position businesses for long-term growth.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Ankura Consulting Group LLC
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More