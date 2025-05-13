Hotel Equities And Springboard Hospitality Merge

Today at Meet the Money® 2025, Ben Rafter announced that Hotel Equities and Springboard Hospitality formed a strategic merger in which Ben will serve as the new chief executive officer of the combined company, effective May 1, 2025.

"I expect that Ben's experience both growing companies and generating hotel revenues will be a huge asset for Hotel Equities," said David Sudeck, Co-Chair of JMBM's Global Hospitality Group. "Ben will bring Springboard's entrepreneurial approach and independent hotel management expertise to Hotel Equities, which is known for its strength as a leading branded hotel operator. We congratulate Ben on this new role and look forward to seeing all that he will accomplish."

Read the full Hotel Equity and Springboard press release.

