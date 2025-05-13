ARTICLE
13 May 2025

Hotel Equities And Springboard Hospitality Merge

JM
Jeffer Mangels Butler & Mitchell LLP

Contributor

Jeffer Mangels Butler & Mitchell LLP logo
Jeffer Mangels Butler & Mitchell LLP (JMBM) is a full service law firm handling corporate transactions, litigation, labor & employment, real estate & land use, intellectual property, hospitality, entertainment, bankruptcy, and taxation, trusts & estates matters. From Los Angeles, San Francisco and Orange County, we serve our clients' needs worldwide.
Explore Firm Details
Today at Meet the Money® 2025, Ben Rafter announced that Hotel Equities and Springboard Hospitality formed a strategic merger in which Ben will serve as the new chief executive officer of the combined company...
United States Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Brenda Begini
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Today at Meet the Money® 2025, Ben Rafter announced that Hotel Equities and Springboard Hospitality formed a strategic merger in which Ben will serve as the new chief executive officer of the combined company, effective May 1, 2025.

"I expect that Ben's experience both growing companies and generating hotel revenues will be a huge asset for Hotel Equities," said David Sudeck, Co-Chair of JMBM's Global Hospitality Group. "Ben will bring Springboard's entrepreneurial approach and independent hotel management expertise to Hotel Equities, which is known for its strength as a leading branded hotel operator. We congratulate Ben on this new role and look forward to seeing all that he will accomplish."

Read the full Hotel Equity and Springboard press release.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Brenda Begini
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More