Psychedelic Therapeutics Take Center Stage: FDA Announces Public Hearing And Finalizes Clinical Guidance

Key Takeaways:

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that it will hold a public hearing on September 14, 2026, to gather stakeholder feedback on the potential future therapeutic use of psychedelic drug products in supervised and supportive settings.

The hearing is part of a broader federal effort to advance psychedelic therapeutics and supports implementation of Executive Order 14401, "Accelerating Medical Treatments for Serious Mental Illness," issued by the Trump administration on April 18, 2026. The Executive Order directs federal agencies to accelerate the research, review, and approval of psychedelic drugs for the treatment of serious mental health conditions, signaling a significant shift in federal policy toward these therapies.

Notably, the hearing announcement followed FDA's release of its long-awaited final guidance, "Psychedelic Drugs: Considerations for Clinical Investigations," which provides recommendations for sponsors on clinical trial design involving psychedelic drug products.

Background



On September 14, 2026, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, in collaboration with federal partners, will hold a public hearing to obtain feedback and perspectives on issues associated with the potential future therapeutic use of drug products containing a psychedelic drug substance in supervised and supportive settings. This hearing is part of a broader federal initiative on psychedelic therapeutics that has progressed rapidly in 2026. For instance, per the FDA, the hearing supports implementation of the Trump administration’s April 18, 2026 Executive Order 14401 entitled Accelerating Medical Treatments for Serious Mental Illness (“Executive Order”), which directs federal agencies to expedite the research, review, and approval of psychedelic drugs as potential treatments for serious mental health conditions and represents a significant federal policy shift towards psychedelic drug substances. The announcement of the hearing was made a day after FDA issued the long-awaited finalized guidance on “Psychedelic Drugs: Considerations for Clinical Investigations” providing recommendations to sponsors on clinical trial design for this class of drugs.



Key Details

Stakeholders across the pharmaceutical, healthcare, research, and investment sectors, as well as the broader medical community, should be aware of the following key details regarding the hearing:



Public Hearing

Date: September 14, 2026, from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET

September 14, 2026, from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Format: Hybrid (in-person and virtual webcast)

Critical Deadlines

Requests to Present Oral Comments: August 21, 2026, by 11:59 p.m. ET

August 21, 2026, by 11:59 p.m. ET Written Comment Submission Deadline: October 5, 2026, by 11:59 p.m. ET

Written comments may be submitted electronically via regulations.gov.



Topics for Public Input



FDA and its federal agency partners are seeking input on the potential future therapeutic use of psychedelic drugs in supervised and supportive settings, organized around four key areas:

Provider training and credentialing Promotion of patient safety Considerations for access Best practices for data collection and standardization

FDA is not seeking comment on: (1) the safety or effectiveness of any particular drug or product, or the merits of any pending or anticipated application before the agency; (2) the scheduling status of any substance under the Controlled Substances Act; (3) the legalization or decriminalization of psychedelic substances, or the merits of state or local programs authorizing their use (although FDA welcomes input on data collection from such programs); (4) religious, ceremonial, or personal (non-medical) use of psychedelic substances; or (5) individual disputes, enforcement matters, or complaints regarding specific practitioners or entities.



Implications and Recommended Actions



This hearing signals that FDA is actively shaping the regulatory environment for psychedelic therapeutics beyond traditional drug approval pathways, extending into the clinical delivery framework, including who may administer these therapies and under what conditions. Stakeholders in the healthcare, pharmaceutical, and life sciences sectors—including drug developers, healthcare systems, providers, and patient advocacy groups—should consider the following:

Submit Written Comments by October 5, 2026, particularly regarding any of the four identified topic areas that implicate your operations or interests.

by October 5, 2026, particularly regarding any of the four identified topic areas that implicate your operations or interests. Request to Present by August 21, 2026, if you seek to provide oral testimony at the hearing.

by August 21, 2026, if you seek to provide oral testimony at the hearing. Monitor Rescheduling Developments: Executive Order 14401 also directs expedited controlled substance scheduling review for psychedelic drugs that receive FDA approval, which could affect compliance obligations.

Executive Order 14401 also directs expedited controlled substance scheduling review for psychedelic drugs that receive FDA approval, which could affect compliance obligations. Evaluate Right to Try Implications: Healthcare providers and institutions should assess whether emerging Right to Try pathways for psychedelic drugs will impact their operations or patient populations.

At Foley Hoag, we are monitoring these developments closely and actively advising providers across the country on how to respond to this evolving legal landscape. After the hearing, we will provide key takeaways and insights. Please feel free to reach out to any of the authors with questions.