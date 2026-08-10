In The Media Investor-Backed Medicaid Market Dealt Another Blow

Banee Pachuca spoke with Axios about the challenges facing investor-backed Medicaid businesses following the Trump administration's decision to defer more than $1 billion in Medicaid payments to California and Minnesota. Banee noted that the move is likely to create additional pressure on transactions and lead investors to take a closer look at valuations.
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