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10 August 2026

In The Media Investor-Backed Medicaid Market Dealt Another Blow

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Winston Taylor

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The Trump administration's decision to defer over $1 billion in Medicaid payments to California and Minnesota is creating significant challenges for investor-backed Medicaid businesses. This move is expected to increase pressure on transactions and prompt investors to scrutinize valuations more carefully in the healthcare sector.
United States Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Banee Pachuca

Banee Pachuca spoke with Axios about the challenges facing investor-backed Medicaid businesses following the Trump administration's decision to defer more than $1 billion in Medicaid payments to California and Minnesota. Banee noted that the move is likely to create additional pressure on transactions and lead investors to take a closer look at valuations.

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Banee Pachuca
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