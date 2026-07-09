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9 July 2026

Weeding Through The Details Of Cannabis Rescheduling (Podcast)

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Foley Hoag LLP

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Foley Hoag provides innovative, strategic legal services to public, private and government clients. We have premier capabilities in the life sciences, healthcare, technology, energy, professional services and private funds fields, and in cross-border disputes. The diverse experiences of our lawyers contribute to the exceptional senior-level service we deliver to clients.
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Foley Hoag attorneys Jesse Alderman and Mike McQueeny explore the rapidly evolving legal framework surrounding cannabis rescheduling, examining the intersection of state and federal regulations, healthcare pathways, and the distinctions between cannabis and hemp. The discussion covers specialized legal considerations for businesses navigating this complex regulatory environment and offers insights into the future of cannabis legalization.
United States Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Edo Banach,Caroline Farrell,Michael McQueeny
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Edo Banach’s articles from Foley Hoag LLP are most popular:
  • within Food, Drugs, Healthcare and Life Sciences topic(s)
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In the second episode of How (in) the Health, Edo Banach and Caroline Farrell speak with Jesse Alderman and Mike McQueeny, co-chairs of Foley Hoag’s Cannabis and Hemp practice, about the fast-moving legal landscape surrounding cannabis rescheduling and the industry as a whole. They discuss:

  • The origin of Foley Hoag’s cannabis practice
  • How cannabis law has become increasingly specialized
  • Current developments in cannabis rescheduling and business considerations
  • Experimental Medicaid and Medicare care pathways
  • Cannabis vs. hemp
  • Tensions in state vs. federal regulations
  • Predictions for cannabis regulation and legalization

Find out more about Foley Hoag’s Cannabis and Hemp practice.

Find out more about Foley Hoag’s Healthcare Department.

Credits:
Hosts: Edo Banach and Caroline Farrell
Producer: Brian Markowitz and Gary Silver
Editor and Sound Engineer: Gary Silver
Research: Brian Markowitz
Additional assistance: Emily Freeman, Shivangi Mehta and Jessica Murphy
Music: Phil Dodge

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Authors
Photo of Edo Banach
Edo Banach
Photo of Caroline Farrell
Caroline Farrell
Photo of Jesse Alderman
Jesse Alderman
Photo of Michael McQueeny
Michael McQueeny
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