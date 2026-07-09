Weeding Through The Details Of Cannabis Rescheduling (Podcast)

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In the second episode of How (in) the Health, Edo Banach and Caroline Farrell speak with Jesse Alderman and Mike McQueeny, co-chairs of Foley Hoag’s Cannabis and Hemp practice, about the fast-moving legal landscape surrounding cannabis rescheduling and the industry as a whole. They discuss:
- The origin of Foley Hoag’s cannabis practice
- How cannabis law has become increasingly specialized
- Current developments in cannabis rescheduling and business considerations
- Experimental Medicaid and Medicare care pathways
- Cannabis vs. hemp
- Tensions in state vs. federal regulations
- Predictions for cannabis regulation and legalization
Find out more about Foley Hoag’s Cannabis and Hemp practice.
Find out more about Foley Hoag’s Healthcare Department.
Credits:
Hosts: Edo Banach and Caroline Farrell
Producer: Brian Markowitz and Gary Silver
Editor and Sound Engineer: Gary Silver
Research: Brian Markowitz
Additional assistance: Emily Freeman, Shivangi Mehta and Jessica Murphy
Music: Phil Dodge
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