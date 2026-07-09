Weeding Through The Details Of Cannabis Rescheduling (Podcast)

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In the second episode of How (in) the Health, Edo Banach and Caroline Farrell speak with Jesse Alderman and Mike McQueeny, co-chairs of Foley Hoag’s Cannabis and Hemp practice, about the fast-moving legal landscape surrounding cannabis rescheduling and the industry as a whole. They discuss:

The origin of Foley Hoag’s cannabis practice

How cannabis law has become increasingly specialized

Current developments in cannabis rescheduling and business considerations

Experimental Medicaid and Medicare care pathways

Cannabis vs. hemp

Tensions in state vs. federal regulations

Predictions for cannabis regulation and legalization

Find out more about Foley Hoag’s Cannabis and Hemp practice.

Find out more about Foley Hoag’s Healthcare Department.

Credits:

Hosts: Edo Banach and Caroline Farrell

Producer: Brian Markowitz and Gary Silver

Editor and Sound Engineer: Gary Silver

Research: Brian Markowitz

Additional assistance: Emily Freeman, Shivangi Mehta and Jessica Murphy

Music: Phil Dodge