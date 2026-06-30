Cassidy’s 340B Reform Discussion Draft Signals A Shift In The Future Of The 340B Program

A comprehensive 340B reform proposal from Congress could reshape patient eligibility, contract pharmacy arrangements, rebate models and program transparency—even if the legislation never becomes law.

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Acomprehensive 340B reform proposal from Congress could reshape patient eligibility, contract pharmacy arrangements, rebate models and program transparency—even if the legislation never becomes law.

For more than a decade, the evolution of the federal 340B Drug Pricing Program has been driven less by Congress than by litigation, agency guidance, manufacturer policies and increasingly complex compliance disputes. Questions surrounding contract pharmacies, patient eligibility, duplicate discounts, rebate models and manufacturer restrictions have largely been answered—or left unanswered—through court decisions and administrative action rather than statutory reform.

That dynamic may be changing.

On June 25, 2026, Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee Chairman Bill Cassidy released a comprehensive discussion draft proposing significant amendments to the 340B statute. While the proposal faces an uncertain legislative path, it represents one of the most comprehensive federal efforts to modernize the program since its creation and offers perhaps the clearest indication yet of where congressional policymakers believe the 340B Program should be heading.

Whether this legislation ultimately becomes law is not the only question stakeholders should be asking. Equally important is what the proposal reveals about the direction of federal 340B policy. Many of its core concepts—including rebate-based pricing, standardized claims data, a statutory patient definition, enhanced transparency and greater oversight of contract pharmacies—have already emerged through HRSA initiatives, manufacturer policies, ongoing litigation and federal oversight efforts.

Organizations participating in the 340B Program should view this discussion draft not simply as proposed legislation, but as an important roadmap for the next phase of the national conversation.

Congress Moves From Observing the Debate to Defining It

For years, many of the most consequential issues affecting the 340B Program have existed in statutory gray areas.

Who qualifies as a 340B patient?

How should contract pharmacies operate?

Should manufacturers have access to claims-level data before extending 340B pricing?

What reporting obligations should accompany participation in the program?

Rather than allowing these questions to continue evolving through litigation and agency guidance, Senator Cassidy’s proposal attempts to answer many of them directly through federal legislation.

The Rebate Conversation Continues to Gain Momentum

Perhaps the proposal’s most closely watched feature would permit manufacturers to provide 340B pricing through multiple mechanisms, including traditional upfront discounts, discounts after submission of standardized claims data, or retroactive rebates following submission of qualifying claims.

This proposal builds upon broader federal discussions that have accelerated over the past year. As previously discussed in the analysis of HRSA’s proposed 340B Rebate Model Pilot Program, policymakers have increasingly explored claims-based pricing models designed to improve program integrity while addressing concerns regarding diversion and duplicate discounts.

The Cassidy discussion draft expands upon many of those same concepts but offers stakeholders considerably greater flexibility by recognizing multiple methods for delivering 340B savings.

Manufacturers have generally supported claims-based approaches because they may improve claims validation, reduce duplicate discount risk and provide greater visibility into program utilization. Covered entities, meanwhile, have expressed concerns regarding cash flow, operational complexity and delayed access to 340B savings.

The discussion draft attempts to balance these competing interests. Covered entities could continue receiving upfront discounts if they maintain separate inventory, implement procedures to identify eligible patients and provide annual compliance attestations. In addition, covered entities could elect to continue receiving discounts even if a manufacturer prefers another pricing methodology, provided all resulting savings are passed through to eligible 340B patients.

Rather than framing rebates and discounts as mutually exclusive approaches, the proposal seeks to create multiple compliance pathways while preserving patient benefit.

A Statutory Definition of a 340B Patient May Be the Proposal’s Most Significant Reform

Although the rebate provisions have attracted considerable attention, the discussion draft’s proposed definition of a 340B patient may ultimately prove even more significant.

For decades, patient eligibility has remained one of the program’s most heavily debated issues because Congress never expressly defined the term within the statute. Stakeholders have instead relied upon HRSA guidance, audit findings and judicial interpretation.

The discussion draft would establish a statutory framework requiring, among other things, that the patient:

received outpatient care from the covered entity within the previous two years;

maintain an ongoing relationship with the covered entity; and

receive a prescription written by one of the covered entity’s practitioners.

Readers of our recent discussion regarding the evolving federal definition of a 340B patient will recognize many of the same policy issues reflected in this proposal. Congress appears increasingly interested in replacing decades of interpretive uncertainty with clear statutory standards.

Should these provisions become law, covered entities would likely need to revisit patient eligibility determinations, documentation requirements, compliance policies and audit protocols. Manufacturers, in turn, would receive greater statutory clarity regarding program eligibility and diversion concerns.

Contract Pharmacies Remain a Central Focus

Contract pharmacies continue to occupy the center of virtually every major 340B policy discussion, and the Cassidy proposal is no exception.

Rather than eliminating contract pharmacy arrangements, the legislation would expressly recognize them while establishing new statutory requirements governing participation.

Among other provisions, contract pharmacies generally would need to operate within the covered entity’s service area, while certain covered entities would face limitations on the number of contract pharmacy relationships they may maintain. The proposal also establishes circumstances under which mail-order pharmacies may participate.

These provisions reflect an effort to preserve patient access while responding to longstanding concerns regarding oversight, accountability, and program integrity.

New Standards for Child Sites

The proposal also addresses hospital child sites, another area that has generated increasing attention throughout the industry.

Under the discussion draft, hospitals seeking to register outpatient facilities as child sites would need to satisfy several statutory requirements, including ownership standards, Medicare provider-based requirements, minimum charity care obligations, service criteria, and geographic limitations. Facilities no longer satisfying those requirements would be required to deregister and self-disclose improper purchases.

If enacted, these provisions could influence health system expansion strategies, outpatient facility registration and ongoing compliance efforts.

Transparency Becomes a Legislative Priority

Transparency is another recurring theme throughout the proposal.

Certain hospitals would be required to annually report information regarding patients receiving 340B drugs, program costs, charity care and margins generated from covered outpatient drugs, with HHS making much of that information publicly available.

Greater transparency has become a consistent feature of recent federal discussions surrounding the 340B Program. Regardless of whether this legislation ultimately advances, healthcare organizations should anticipate continued emphasis on documentation, reporting and demonstrable compliance.

Practice Perspective

Although this legislation remains a discussion draft, sophisticated healthcare organizations should resist the temptation to simply wait and see.

Many of the proposal’s central concepts—including claims-level validation, rebate administration, patient eligibility verification, contract pharmacy oversight, enhanced transparency and standardized documentation—are already influencing manufacturer policies, HRSA initiatives, compliance audits and ongoing litigation.

Organizations that proactively evaluate these areas today will be significantly better positioned if these concepts ultimately become statutory requirements tomorrow.

Covered entities should consider assessing:

patient eligibility documentation and verification procedures;

contract pharmacy governance and oversight;

internal audit protocols;

inventory management systems;

claims data capabilities;

manufacturer dispute resolution processes; and

overall 340B compliance infrastructure.

The direction of federal policy appears increasingly focused on accountability, transparency and measurable program integrity.

Looking Ahead

The ultimate fate of Senator Cassidy’s discussion draft remains uncertain, and meaningful revisions are likely as stakeholders submit comments over the coming months. Comprehensive 340B reform has historically proven difficult to accomplish through legislation alone.

Nevertheless, dismissing this proposal because it may not become law would be a mistake.

It represents one of the most comprehensive federal frameworks for 340B reform released in recent years and offers meaningful insight into how policymakers are approaching many of the program’s most difficult legal and operational questions.

Healthcare organizations, manufacturers, pharmacies and other stakeholders should use this opportunity to evaluate existing compliance programs, identify operational vulnerabilities and prepare for a regulatory environment that increasingly emphasizes data validation, transparency and program integrity.

Those organizations that remain proactive—not merely reactive—will be best positioned to navigate the next chapter of 340B compliance.

Buchanan's Key Takeaways

Congress has released its most comprehensive 340B reform proposal in years.

The discussion draft would permit multiple pricing methodologies, including both discounts and rebates.

For the first time, Congress proposes a statutory definition of a 340B patient.

Contract pharmacy and child-site participation would become subject to more clearly defined statutory requirements.

Even if the proposal does not become law in its current form, it provides perhaps the clearest roadmap yet for the future direction of federal 340B policy.

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