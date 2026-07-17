CMS Rolls Out New ‘Make Hospital Food Healthier’ Pledge

On July 8, 2026, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) announced the “Make Hospital Food Healthier” Pledge, a voluntary program inviting hospitals to serve more nutritious meals to patients. The announcement is the latest step in the administration’s broader “Make America Healthy Again” (MAHA) agenda and reinforces a growing federal focus on nutrition as a core component of health care delivery.

The Pledge initiative complements a broader set of U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) actions focusing on healthier food and nutrition. Working with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, FDA is developing the first uniform federal definition of “ultra-processed foods”—the same category the hospital pledge asks providers to limit. It is also working on reforming the “GRAS” pathway, which lets manufacturers self-affirm that an ingredient is “generally recognized as safe” without notifying the agency. And on artificial dyes, FDA has secured commitments from several manufacturers to phase out petroleum-based synthetic colors. Collectively, these measures reflect the administration’s growing emphasis on nutrition across the regulatory landscape for both food producers and health care providers.

Hospitals that take the pledge commit to cutting back on highly processed foods and offering options that track the Dietary Guidelines for Americans (DGAs). Specifically, the pledge asks hospitals to:

Limit ultra-processed foods and sugar-sweetened beverages.

Favor baked, broiled, roasted, stir-fried or grilled foods over deep-fried options.

Reduce processed meats and foods high in added sugars, sodium and artificial additives.

Emphasize whole grains over refined grains.

Prioritize minimally processed proteins, including plant-based options.

Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and CMS Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz pitched the pledge as a way to improve patient outcomes, cut chronic disease and speed recovery, and as a chance for hospitals to model prevention-first care for the rest of the system.

While the pledge itself is voluntary, it does not stand alone. It builds on CMS’s earlier, more consequential signaling to hospitals earlier this year with the Quality & Safety Special Alert Memo (QSSAM), which tied existing hospital Conditions of Participation (CoPs) at 42 C.F.R. § 482.28 to the 2025-2030 Dietary Guidelines for Americans, and urged hospitals to review and, as appropriate, revise their menus, therapeutic diet protocols and even food procurement practices to align with the Guidelines.

Viewed together, the new pledge and the earlier QSSAM reflect a coordinated federal push to elevate nutrition within the hospital regulatory framework—largely without new rulemaking. Even hospitals that decline to take the voluntary pledge should not read it as purely aspirational. The same DGA-aligned themes CMS is now promoting publicly are the ones it has already indicated may inform surveyor expectations, compliance assessments and potential enforcement under the CoPs.

The “Make Hospital Food Healthier” Pledge is not the first time HHS has utilized a voluntary commitment model to advance MAHA-related policy objectives. For instance, in 2025, HHS and FDA announced an initiative encouraging food manufacturers to phase out certain color additives from the American food supply, and FDA maintains a public tracker of industry commitments associated with that effort. Similar to the pledge here, that initiative relies on voluntary participation rather than new rulemaking requirements.