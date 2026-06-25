What Do The Medicaid Community Engagement Requirements Mean For Medicaid Managed Care And Provider Operations?

On June 3, 2026, CMS issued an Interim Final Rule titled “Medicaid Program; Community Engagement Requirement for Certain Individuals” (Interim Final Rule) establishing federal parameters for state implementation of Medicaid community engagement (i.e., work reporting) requirements for certain populations. The Interim Final Rule implements provisions of the President’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act signed into law in July 2025 (OBBA).

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On June 3, 2026, CMS issued an Interim Final Rule titled “Medicaid Program; Community Engagement Requirement for Certain Individuals” (Interim Final Rule) establishing federal parameters for state implementation of Medicaid community engagement (i.e., work reporting) requirements for certain populations. The Interim Final Rule implements provisions of the President’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act signed into law in July 2025 (OBBA). Many stakeholders were surprised by the Interim Final Rule, especially with respect to its treatment of the “medically frail exemption,” which CMS narrowed significantly compared to OBBA statutory text. CMS’s interpretation of this exemption and its subsequent implementation will likely have significant impacts on states, hospitals, Medicaid managed care organizations (MCOs), and other providers.

Interim Final Rule Overview

Overall, the Interim Final Rule’s primary purpose is to require Medicaid applicants and enrollees to meet an 80 hour per month work requirement. This requirement generally applies to the “adult group” or Medicaid enrollees ages 19-65 that are not pregnant and do not otherwise meet another Medicaid eligibility category. The work requirement allows individuals to attain the 80 hour per month requirement through community service, education, employment, participation in a work program, or a combination of these activities. Individuals may also satisfy the requirement through earnings equal to at least 80 hours at the applicable federal minimum wage, and certain seasonal workers may qualify based on their average income over the previous six months.

The Interim Final Rule exempts certain individuals from the work requirement, including but not limited to American Indians/Alaska Natives, parents, guardians, caretaker relatives, individuals participating in substance use treatment or rehabilitation programs, and individuals who are pregnant or receiving postpartum coverage.

The “Medically Frail” Exception

The Interim Final Rule also exempts individuals who are “medically frail,” which it defines as:

an individual whose physical, mental, or other behavioral health condition significantly impairs the individual's ability to comply with the community engagement requirement in this subpart and [(i)] who is blind or disabled (as defined at section 1614 of the Act); [(ii)] with an SUD; [(iii)] with a disabling mental disorder; [(iv)] with a physical, intellectual, or developmental disability that significantly impairs their ability to perform one or more ADLs; or [(v)] with a serious or complex medical condition (emphasis added).

This is effectively a two-part test in which individuals (1) must meet one of the five categories enumerated above AND (2) that condition must “significantly impair” the individual's ability to meet the community engagement requirement (the “Impairment Test”). Of note, OBBA defines “medically frail” to include individuals who fall into one of the five categories above, without the need for meeting the Impairment Test. CMS asserted that the Impairment Test is implied in OBBA, reasoning that an individual who has a qualifying condition but is capable of working cannot be considered medically frail. Importantly, this rationale overlooks the fact that an individual may only be capable of meeting community engagement requirements because their underlying condition is managed through the health care services he or she receives through Medicaid, and thus the loss of Medicaid could harm and exacerbate the underlying condition.

Determining “Medical Frailty” and Medicaid Eligibility

The Interim Final Rule generally requires Medicaid eligibility renewals at least once every 12 months. In the Interim Final Rule, CMS declined to provide specificity on how to determine if an individual’s condition “significantly impairs” their ability to meet the community engagement requirement. Rather, CMS outlines processes states must follow in determining eligibility for the adult group.

States must first attempt to renew coverage automatically using available data (e.g., claims or encounter data). However, CMS limits the data usage to the past 12 months, which is a limited timeframe when considering the management of chronic diseases. If additional information is needed, the state must provide a pre-populated renewal form and give beneficiaries at least 30 days to respond.

The Interim Final Rule also requires states to redetermine eligibility when significant changes in circumstances occur, request only information necessary to assess eligibility, evaluate individuals for other coverage pathways before terminating Medicaid, and ensure renewal notices and forms are accessible to individuals with disabilities and limited English proficiency. Although the annual renewal framework is intended to reduce unnecessary eligibility disruptions, a 12-month renewal cycle may still create administrative burdens for states and MCOs. In addition, beneficiaries who experience changes in circumstances or encounter procedural obstacles during the renewal process may remain at risk of coverage interruptions or loss of coverage altogether.

What Does This Mean for States?

States now have less than seven months to develop and implement the Impairment Test, along with all other requirements set forth in this Interim Final Rule. It is a significant undertaking and will require updates to systems, potentially additional staff, and infrastructure.

It is important to note that this Interim Final Rule arrives amid a broader federal push to strengthen Medicaid program integrity and increased enforcement efforts, which the administration is using as a reason to withhold federal funds from states who they deem have insufficient program integrity infrastructure and enforcement. The administration may treat a state’s delay or inability to set up requirements as grounds for withholding funds.

What Does This Mean for MCOs?

Enrollment Churn and Impact to the Risk Pool

CMS estimates that over three million individuals will lose Medicaid coverage. Such individuals losing coverage will likely be the younger and healthier populations as the administrative burden of meeting the community engagement requirements or any exemption will be too great. As a result, MCOs may be left managing a comparatively sicker and older population, without the offsetting presence of the younger population who utilize fewer medical services and incur lower health care costs.

Further, MCOs should expect more volatility as members move on and off Medicaid coverage, making it harder to maintain consistent care management and plan for future costs. Frequent coverage disruptions can also make it more difficult to improve population health outcomes and may leave plans with a membership base that is, on average, sicker and more expensive to serve. This dynamic can distort risk pools and create actuarial and operational challenges, particularly in capitated payment models.

Oversight and Downstream Risk

As federal enforcement intensifies, pressure is likely to cascade downstream:

MCOs may face heightened expectations from states to support member outreach, education, and reporting efforts related to community engagement and eligibility renewal processes.

States may incorporate additional oversight, reporting, or coordination requirements into managed care contracts to support implementation of the new community engagement framework.

MCOs could experience increased audit, documentation, and data-sharing demands as states seek to ensure compliance with eligibility, renewal, and community engagement requirements.

Importantly, the Interim Final Rule includes conflict-of-interest safeguards under § 438.58 that generally prohibit MCOs and entities with financial ties to MCOs from determining whether beneficiaries satisfy community engagement requirements. As a result, while plans may play a supporting administrative role, eligibility and compliance determinations remain functions of the state or an independent entity.

What Does This Mean for Providers?

Providers will also be important stakeholders under the new requirements, particularly as beneficiaries seek documentation needed to demonstrate compliance with the Impairment Test or other eligibility for an exemption. Providers may face greater scrutiny regarding documentation practices, especially where they support eligibility or frailty determinations. As enforcement expectations increase at the state level, providers should anticipate more robust audits and investigations related to Medicaid participation.

Further, physicians, behavioral health providers, hospitals, and other clinicians may be asked to certify medical conditions, functional limitations, caregiving needs, or other circumstances relevant to exemption determinations. Consequently, providers may face additional administrative and documentation demands and an uptick in appointments, and should be prepared to educate patients about reporting obligations and assist them in navigating eligibility and renewal processes to help maintain continuity of coverage.

As states prepare to implement the new community engagement requirements, MCOs and providers should closely monitor state-level guidance and assess the operational and compliance challenges associated with the Interim Final Rule. Stakeholders wishing to comment on the Interim Final Rule must submit comments to CMS by July 31, 2026.

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