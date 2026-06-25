Speaker Programs Still In The Crosshairs After All These Years: Lessons Learned Or Not

Businesses turn to Sheppard to deliver sophisticated counsel to help clients move ahead. With more than 1,200 lawyers located in 16 offices worldwide, our client-centered approach is grounded in nearly a century of building enduring relationships on trust and collaboration. Our broad and diversified practices serve global clients—from startups to Fortune 500 companies—at every stage of the business cycle, including high-stakes litigation, complex transactions, sophisticated financings and regulatory issues. With leading edge technologies and innovation behind our team, we pride ourselves on being a strategic partner to our clients.

Article Insights

Scott S. Liebman’s articles from Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP are most popular: with readers working within the Pharmaceuticals & BioTech industries Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP are most popular: within Cannabis & Hemp topic(s)

Takeda Pharmaceuticals agreed in May 2026 to pay $13,670,921 to resolve False Claims Act (“FCA”) allegations tied to its Trintellix speaker program. This was not a one-off.1 Speaker programs have been common in pharma for decades, and government scrutiny was reinforced in the OIG’s 2020 Special Fraud Alert, but these enforcement actions go back much further, with conduct in some cases reaching as far as 2011. Between September 2022 and May 2026, the Department of Justice (“DOJ”) resolved five FCA matters tied to speaker programs across multiple therapeutic areas. Together they exceed $1.17 billion and, more importantly, they reflect an enforcement theory that has stayed consistent for more than a decade. Takeda is not an outlier; it is the latest example of a pattern.

Two Core Allegations

Across all five settlements, two allegations repeat. First, speaker fees are treated as a way to induce prescribing or reward past prescribing. Second, speaker selection is alleged to be driven by sales. These allegations are routinely the foundation of the government’s theory. DOJ’s position is straightforward. When sales influence who gets paid to speak, the program looks commercial, not educational. In Takeda, DOJ alleged the company selected certain providers for paid speaking opportunities with the intent to induce Trintellix prescribing or reward prescribing history, and the same core allegation appears across the previous cases. The practical implication is equally direct. Speaker selection needs to be grounded in medical and scientific criteria—expertise, experience, publications, academic roles—with a documented rationale that is not tied to prescribing volume or sales potential.

High-End Meals and Repeat Attendance: The “How”

In many of these cases, sales-driven selection explains the “why,” and meals and repeat attendance supply the “how.” Four of the five companies faced allegations involving high-end venues or excessive meals, and four of the five faced allegations of repeat attendance with little or no incremental educational value. Takeda is a clear example. DOJ alleged programs were held at offsite venues including high-end restaurants, certain events exceeded Takeda’s own $125 per-person limit for food and beverage, and sales representatives repeatedly invited the same providers to similar programs on the same drug and content within short time periods. DOJ also alleged that some paid speakers attended programs on the same topic shortly after speaking. The government’s framing was that duplicate programs did not provide education and that the meals and drinks were intended to influence prescribing. Previous cases reflect similar themes, sometimes with even weaker educational content, including allegations that programs lacked meaningful substance or were conducted without slide decks.

Policies Alone Are Not Enough

A consistent lesson is that policies do not help if they are not enforced. DOJ has alleged that companies had policies and procedures, including live monitoring, but failed to follow them in practice, and that monitors did not adequately identify and report overspend or venue concerns. Takeda’s alleged overspend against its own $125 limit is similar in effect: when a company sets a limit and field teams exceed it, the company’s own records can become core evidence. DOJ often treats violations of internal rules as proof the company understood the standard and failed to enforce it, which raises the stakes for companies that have robust policies in place. The second piece of the equation is adequate internal monitoring and compliance to ensure that the policies are being adhered to.

Key Trends Across the Five Settlements

Looking across the five settlements together, several themes stand out:

Sales-driven speaker selection appears as the recurring trigger and shapes the rest of the government’s case;

High-end venues, excessive meals, and repeat attendance show up as common supporting evidence, and alcohol appears as an aggravating factor and is cited in the largest settlements;

The absence of meaningful educational content distinguishes the most serious cases;

Relators are often former sales representatives, who can describe how speaker selection and program execution worked in the field;

While these matters resolved civilly, DOJ continues to emphasize that health care fraud investigations can involve parallel criminal exposure.

Cooperation and Remediation Can Matter

Among these five cases, Takeda is the only one that received documented cooperation credit, tied to steps like terminating the program and enhancing compliance processes, including producing key third-party materials that supported the government’s investigation. The contrast with previous cases is notable. For example, one company litigated for roughly a decade and settled on the eve of trial, with no cooperation credit and the largest payment. The broader point is that timing and response can affect outcomes, and companies that identify issues early, remediate, and consider whether proactive engagement is appropriate may have more room to shape a favorable resolution.

What This Means for Your Company

These settlements do not look like a temporary enforcement wave. They reflect the current baseline. The government’s theory has been stable for years. For companies that continue to run speaker programs, the key question is whether the program can withstand scrutiny when it comes. That means keeping sales away from speaker selection, setting conservative meal and venue rules and enforcing them, limiting or prohibiting alcohol, controlling repeat attendance through tracking and hard stops for duplicate content, and using analytics to identify patterns DOJ will look for, including correlations between honoraria and prescribing. The safest course is to design programs that can be defended on their face as genuinely educational and to stress-test them before DOJ or a relator does it for you.

Footnote

1. See Settlement Agreement: Takeda FCA Settlement; and DOJ Press Release: Office of Public Affairs | Takeda Agrees to Pay $13.6M to Resolve False Claims Allegations Relating to Improper Payments to Physicians | United States Department of Justice

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.