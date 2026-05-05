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5 May 2026

Judge Rotenberg Center Executive Director Glenda Crookes On Federal Policy And Specialized Care (Podcast)

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Glenda Crookes, Executive Director of the Judge Rotenberg Center, joins The Lobby Shop to discuss the Massachusetts-based program serving 300 children and adults with autism, developmental disabilities...
United States Massachusetts Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Caitlin Sickles,Paul Nathanson, and Dylan Pasiuk
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On this episode of The Lobby Shop, hosts Caitlin Sickles, Paul Nathanson, and Dylan Pasiuk are joined by Glenda Crookes, Executive Director of the Judge Rotenberg Center (JRC), a Massachusetts-based program founded in 1971 that serves approximately 300 children and adults with autism, developmental disabilities, and severe behavioral challenges, many of whom have been unsuccessful in other treatment settings. Glenda discusses JRC’s history, mission, and individualized treatment model, including the center’s continued advocacy for court‑approved access to electrical stimulation devices (ESDs) as a treatment of last resort for a small number of individuals with life‑threatening self‑injurious and aggressive behaviors for whom all other interventions have failed.

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Photo of Caitlin Sickles
Caitlin Sickles
Photo of Paul Nathanson
Paul Nathanson
Photo of Dylan Pasiuk
Dylan Pasiuk
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