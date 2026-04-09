WilmerHale Partner Kirk Nahra recently published the article, “Thinking About Healthcare Privacy in 2026,” in the April 2026 issue of Compliance Today, a publication of the Health Care Compliance Association.

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Privacy and security law for the healthcare industry has never been more confusing. It’s never been easy; the HIPAA principles governing most healthcare privacy issues for many years are complicated, so much so that many people can’t even spell HIPAA (and even fewer really understand what it does). In recent years, even this relative simplicity has disappeared, making the field much more confusing and complicated and raising real risks that privacy confusion will get in the way of an effective healthcare system. Coupled with ongoing data security risks and the growth of AI opportunities in healthcare, these challenges are growing rather than shrinking, creating meaningful and challenging compliance risks across the healthcare ecosystem.

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Originally published in the April 2026 issue of Compliance Today, a publication of the Health Care Compliance Association.

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