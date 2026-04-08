The Fall Of Done Global: When Telehealth Becomes A Pipeline For Controlled Substances

Federal prosecutors charged Done Global’s founder/CEO Ruthia He and Clinical President David Brody in a scheme to distribute Adderall and other controlled substances online, commit health care fraud, and obstruct justice, alleging the Company provided over 40 million stimulant pills...

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Key Takeaways

Done Global executives were convicted in the DOJ’s first criminal prosecution of a telehealth company for illegal controlled substance distribution, involving over 40 million stimulant pills and $100 million in revenue.

The DOJ, DEA, and HHS-OIG have signaled sustained enforcement against telehealth fraud, and the DOJ Corporate Whistleblower Pilot Program (launched May 2025) offers financial incentives for reporting health care fraud.

Employees, clinicians, and contractors at telehealth companies who witness unlawful prescribing, billing fraud, or patient safety violations should preserve evidence and consult experienced whistleblower counsel promptly.

Federal prosecutors charged Done Global’s founder/CEO Ruthia He and Clinical President David Brody in a scheme to distribute Adderall and other controlled substances online, commit health care fraud, and obstruct justice, alleging the Company provided over 40 million stimulant pills and earned more than $100 million in revenue through a subscription model that required only short initial encounters and pushed prescribers to issue stimulants even when patients did not qualify. A federal jury later found He and Brody guilty for conspiring to provide easy access to more than 40 million pills of Adderall and other stimulants in exchange for monthly fees, as part of a plan to build a billion‑dollar technology company. (See DOJ Press Release, “Founders of Telehealth Company Done Global Convicted of Conspiracy to Distribute Adderall,” U.S. Attorney’s Office, Eastern District of Virginia, February 2026.) They spent over $40 million on deceptive social media advertisements and targeted search terms to attract drug‑seeking consumers. Evidence showed an “auto‑refill” feature that enabled refills without clinical interaction for years, including, in some instances, for deceased patients. Leaders at Done Global discouraged or prohibited the Company from discharging patients even when families warned of bipolar disorder or Adderall‑induced psychosis. Done Global ignored significant risks to patients by allowing auto-refills without proper oversight and providing prescriptions to patients who demonstrated red flags. The Done Global executives are set to be sentenced on April 15, 2026.

How Is the DOJ Prosecuting Telehealth Fraud After Done Global?

This case marks the Department of Justice (DOJ)’s first prosecutions for criminal drug distribution tied to telemedicine prescribing by a digital health company. Officials emphasized that telehealth abuse will be met with accountability and that verdicts like this deter illegal online prescribing. Through the Health Care Fraud Strike Force, DOJ has charged more than 5,800 defendants tied to over $30 billion in alleged fraud related to health care benefit programs, including Medicare, Medicaid, and private insurers. Multiple agencies—including the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Office of Inspector General of the Department of Health and Human Services, Homeland Security Investigations, and Internal Revenue Service (Criminal Investigation)—investigated the Done Global case, indicating that health care is a concern across the federal government.

Prosecutors state this is the beginning of a sustained effort against unlawful digital health drug distribution. DEA has pledged to shut down actors who exploit patients for profit. Law enforcement is coordinating with public and behavioral health partners to direct patients to appropriate care and warn about illegal sources.

Laws Violated and Why This Matters

Charges and convictions in this matter implicated federal drug and fraud laws, including 21 U.S.C. § 846 and § 841 (conspiracy and distribution of controlled substances), 18 U.S.C. § 1349 (conspiracy to commit health care fraud), and 18 U.S.C. § 1512(k) (conspiracy to obstruct justice), with aiding and abetting and forfeiture allegations. Under 21 C.F.R. § 1306.04, a controlled‑substance prescription must be issued for a legitimate medical purpose in the usual course of professional practice. Pharmacists can share a corresponding responsibility, while prescribers may face significant legal and professional risks. The Ryan Haight Act, 21 U.S.C. § 829(e), requires a valid prescription generally predicated on at least one in‑person medical evaluation, subject to narrow exceptions. Health care programs reimburse only medically reasonable and necessary items and services, with accurate records required.

How Can Whistleblowers Report Telehealth Fraud Under the DOJ Pilot Program?

Employees, clinicians, marketers, billing staff, and platform engineers who discover unlawful drug distribution or health care fraud should seek counsel promptly. DOJ’s Health Care Fraud Strike Force leads national efforts to weed out health care fraud, and whistleblowers can assist by submitting tips and information under the DOJ’s Corporate Whistleblower Pilot Program instituted in May 2025. If you have non‑public information or have conducted independent analysis of public information and timely report, you may be eligible for cooperation credit under DOJ’s corporate whistleblower initiatives targeting violations related to federal health care offenses and related crimes involving health care benefit programs and fraud against patients, investors, and non-governmental entities in the health care industry. Preserve evidence, do not access restricted systems that you are otherwise not eligible to access, and consult counsel before contacting authorities or using internal hotlines.

Harm to Neurodivergent Communities and an Epidemic of Stimulant Abuse

A DEA-commissioned study in 2023 found that overall dispensing of stimulants in the United States increased by almost 60% from 2012 to 2022. Another study found a similar increase among adolescents and young adults. Prescribing controlled substances without proper medical oversight endangers patients and erodes trust in the health care system. Done Global emphasized profit over patient safety and public health. As DOJ leaders put it, the defendants turned telehealth into a pipeline for addiction. At the same time, diversion fueled shortages that harmed people with legitimate needs for ADHD medications. Their model exploited harmful stereotypes that ADHD is trivial or that neurodivergent patients are drug‑seeking, deepening stigma and creating real risks of misuse, addiction, and overdose—harms the government has directly tied to this case.

Frequently Asked Questions: Telehealth Fraud Whistleblower Rights

I am a patient who suspects my platform is violating controlled substance rules. What should I do?

Document your encounters, instructions received, refill processes, and any lack of assessment. Request your medical records. Consult independent clinicians about the appropriateness of your treatment. If you believe there is criminal conduct or imminent risk, consult counsel and consider reporting to government authorities.

I am an employee asked to approve auto refills or ignore red flags. What are my options?

Do not destroy or alter records. Preserve contemporaneous notes and directives. Engage counsel to assess protections and to prepare a structured disclosure under the DOJ Corporate Whistleblower Pilot Program. If licensed, consider obligations to your board, patients, and regulators before refusing unsafe directives.

What protections do whistleblowers have against retaliation for reporting telehealth fraud?

Federal and state anti-retaliation laws prohibit employers from retaliating against employees who report health care fraud. They protect employees who are fired, demoted, harassed, or otherwise discriminated against for investigating or reporting fraud. Remedies can include reinstatement, back pay, and compensation for litigation costs and attorney fees.

I work in marketing or product—could my role create liability?

Potentially, if you knowingly deploy deceptive advertisements targeting drug seekers or design processes that impede clinical judgment for the sake of profit maximization. Early, proactive disclosures through counsel can mitigate risk.

Could executives and clinicians face criminal charges even if telehealth rules were flexible during COVID 19?

Yes. Emergency flexibilities did not excuse prescriptions lacking a legitimate medical purpose or violations of federal/state law, including the Controlled Substances Act, Ryan Haight Act requirements (as modified), and health care fraud statutes. The indictments and convictions in the Done Global case rested on illegal distribution and fraud notwithstanding pandemic‑era telemedicine allowances

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